Historical Discovery: Major archaeological artifacts found at St Kitts’ Wingfield Estate

St Kitts and Nevis: A major historical discovery has been made at Wingfield Estate which is the first commercial estate in the entire English Caribbean, dating back to 1625. The owner of the estate Maurice Widdowson took to Facebook to share the groundbreaking development.

He said that his team, led by archaeologist David and assistant Stephanie, has unearthed significant artifacts hidden beneath dense undergrowth for more than a century.

Among the historical finds included parts of a 19th century flywheel, the large and heavy support for a water wheel axle, remnants of a steam engine and substantial masonry from a long-forgotten structure.

“Hidden for well over a century, this site never stops surprising and challenging us to relentlessly continue our research,” Widdowson wrote, inviting visitors to stop by and witness history being unearthed firsthand.

While sharing glimpses of the discovery on his official Facebook account, Widdowson also asked the locals to visit the estate and say hello to David before he returns back to his home. “Don’t be surprised if he hands you a spade or bucket and invites you to join in,” he added.

Notably, Wingfield Estate holds immense historical significance as the first land grant issued by King Charles in 1625, marking the beginning of British colonization in the Caribbean. It is one of the oldest sugar estates of the island and currently it is a picturesque ruin with a partly restored mill, smokestack, lime kiln and other structures, making it a hotspot tourist destination.

The discovery was also appreciated by the locals who believed that this could make St Kitts and Nevis a premier tourism destination. “The relics and the surrounding area could become a major attraction for St Kitts tourism, and it could be a source of historical information concerning its importance in British Colonial time in St. Kitts,” wrote a user named Alvin Burroughs.

Another user said, “Wonderful to know the area is still offering up its hidden past!”