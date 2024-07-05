Saint Lucia: May brings 9% increase in Tourist arrivals

Tourism Sector of Saint Lucia followed a significant growth this year. The remarkable count of tourist arrivals speaks of a 9% increase over May 2023.

Tourism Sector of Saint Lucia followed a significant growth this year. The remarkable count of tourist arrivals speaks of a 9% increase over May 2023.

The small nation island, Saint Lucia welcomed 36,375 arrivals in May 2023 which itself speaks out loud of the beauty that country holds. Significantly, the country has welcomed a total of 660,521 visitors this year, representing a growth of 4% over the same period.

This unprecedented success is attributed to the vibrant Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival . This got possible through the impactful marketing initiatives and enhanced regional connectivity. Considerably, the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival is the prestigious event that holds great significance in Saint Lucia.

The festival highlights the island’s cultural calendar that drew thousands of visitors from around the world. As well, this year, there was an exceptional lineup of the artists and the list of arts and cultural activities that attracted much of the audiences towards it, revealing the rich heritage of Saint Lucia.

The extensive marketing campaigns highlight the nation’s very own festival and the destination that ensures global visibility. It as well states the fact of attracting new and returning visitors.

Adding to it, the introduction of Air Adelphi and Sunrise Airways notably boosted regional connectivity. This made Saint Lucia more accessible to travelers from the neighboring islands. Considering the depth of statistics, the year to date figure as well shows the 2% increase in Cruise Arrivals from year 2023.

When comparing the figures with levels of 2019, 10% increase in the stay-over arrivals have been recorded from 2023, which is relatively 5% higher than of 2019. Monthly statistics from January to April in the terms of visitor arrivals is as follows-

January 2024- Saint Lucia welcomed the total of 36, 863 stay-over visitors, which marks the growth of 8% as compared to that of 2023. This as well states a 7% increase over 2019.

February 2024- An arrival of the significant count of 38, 837 stay-over visitors stands out to state the rise of 12% over 2023. This continues the positive trend with 2% increase over 2019.

March 2024- The significant arrival of 44, 561 visitors marked the surge of 13% over 2023. As well states of continuing this positive trend with the increase of 7% over 2019.

April 2024- The arrival of 37, 588 stay-over visitors significantly contributes with the 9% escalation over 2023 and revealed an upward trend with 2% over 2019.

May 2024- This month marks the special feature as the arrival of 36, 375 visitors took the bar to the sum total of 660, 521 visitors arrived. And, reflects the growth with 4% as compared to the same that of 2023.