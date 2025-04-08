Guyana: 23-year-old citizen fatally shot by drunk cop, CCTV footage goes viral

The shocking CCTV footage, which shows an unarmed man trying to escape from a plain clothes cop, has ignited widespread outrage in Guyana after going viral on social media.

Guyana: A 23-year-old man was shot dead in the town of Linden on Monday, April 7, 2025, by a police sergeant in plain clothes in Guyana. The victim has been identified as Ronaldo Peters and he was shot on Monday afternoon in the vicinity of the One Mile Primary School, Buckville, Linden.

The incident which was captured on CCTV has caused outrage among locals in Guyana after it made rounds on social media as the footage shows that the victim was unarmed, and he tried to evade the plain clothes cop.

While it is still not clear what triggered the shooting, eyewitnesses said that a minibus pulled up alongside Peters, and a police sergeant, who was known to him, jumped out of the vehicle. After peters was shot multiple times, the Sergeant dragged him on the ground like an animal and dashed him into the minibus, witnesses said.

The victim at the time was sitting at the side of the road when the dark-coloured minibus pulled alongside. An eyewitness said, “A man dressed in plainclothes got out and grabbed the young man when a gunshot was heard.”

Although a hospital is located nearby, eyewitnesses reported that Peters was driven to another location before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was allegedly working as a labourer on a road construction project in the town.

Following the incident, the police sergeant has been placed under close arrest after he fatally shot the 23-year-old and the investigations into the tragic incident are going on. The officer said that while attempting to subdue Peters, his gun went off accidentally and wounded him.

Cop was drunk: CGID

On the other hand, the Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy is alleging the cop was drunk during the time of the incident.

CGID representatives in Linden said that they have been informed by eyewitnesses that Sergeant Kendall who killed Peters, and a team of Police Officers, were drinking at a location. While consuming alcohol the Police team took a bus owned by the proprietor of the establishment and travelled to another establishment where Peters and friends were hanging out.

Initial reports revealed that Peters who was unarmed was trying to escape police who showed up in an unmarked minibus and tried to arrest him. It is said that the deputy mayor of the Linden community and other villagers are holding protest outside the police station, where the police official has been detained.

Taking to Facebook, the locals are calling for justice for the victim saying, “Wrong is wrong whatever the situation.” Another user said, “Since when being an undertaker is part of the GDF job description? This definitely is strange.”