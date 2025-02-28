Antigua Cruise Port breaks ground on multi-million-dollar cruise terminal at 5th berth

This project will enhance the cruise experience for both homeporting and transit passengers while providing major economic benefits for the local community.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua Cruise Port has officially commenced construction on a new state-of-the-art cruise terminal at its fifth berth, marking a significant milestone in the long-term collaboration of Global Ports Holding with Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the information, this transformative project will enhance the cruise experience for both homeporting and transit passengers while providing major economic benefits for the local community.

As the construction officially began, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Ports Holding Mehmet Kutman said that this landmark project underscores the deep commitment to Antigua and Barbuda, reinforcing the close partnership with local authorities' major stakeholders.

He said that together, they are creating a vibrant future for cruise tourism, generating lasting economic opportunities for the community. “As the world’s largest cruise port operator, GPH is proud to play a vital role in the long-term growth and success of this incredible destination,” added Kutman.

This brand-new state of the art cruise terminal is on the way and the ground for the same was officially broken on February 10. With a multi-million-dollar investment from Global Ports Holding (GPH), this project will bring hundreds of jobs and transform the guest experience with amazing new amenities, including restaurants and bars, retail shops and a bazaar, a park with an ice cream parlour and Antigua Day Club with a pool and lounge.

The event was also joined by Prime Minister Gaston Browne who emphasised the positive impact of this collaboration. He said that this is what the government considers to be a good fit with the economic policy.

Meanwhile, tourism minister Charles Fernandez highlighted how this expansion will make Antigua and Barbuda a top cruise destination in the region.

Also, General Manager at Antigua Cruise Port Gasper George said that this highly anticipated ‘Upland Development Project’ has been five years in the making and is now set to create hundreds of jobs for the people of Antigua and Barbuda. He added that the team remains committed to ‘Unlocking Quay Opportunities’ for the people of Antigua and Barbuda.