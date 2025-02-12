Antigua and Barbuda to get $40M cruise port expansion

The official launch ceremony took place on Monday as the officials broke ground at the Antigua Cruise Port for this highly anticipated Upland Development Project.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has launched $40 million Cruise Port expansion project, which is anticipated to create hundreds of new jobs and accelerate the overall tourism sector.

According to the information, the project will feature new 6000 square foot homeporting terminal, retail spaces with capacity for up to 100 local entrepreneurs, waterfront day club with pools and swim-up bar, entertainment facilities, restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating, bazaars, souvenir shops, ice cream parlours etc, 200 construction jobs during development and 200-300 permanent positions once operational.

The official launch ceremony took place on Monday as the officials broke ground at the Antigua Cruise Port for this highly anticipated Upland Development Project. This groundbreaking ceremony also marked a major milestone in the cruise tourism sector of the country as officials unveiled plans for a multimillion-dollar expansion which will include new passenger terminals, retail spaces, facilities for entertainment as well as restaurants featuring outdoor and indoor seating areas.

While speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Tourism highlighted the project’s potential impact on visitor arrivals saying that January and February 2025 will see more than 300,000 passengers coming through for just those two months alone. He also said that total passengers for 2025 are anticipated at around 900,000 from 466 calls.

In addition to this, the minister announced that 409 calls have been already booked with 752,426 visitors confirmed.

Global Ports Holding Chairman Mehmet Kutmun shared the growth targets for this upcoming facility saying that, “I promise you we will reach one and a half million in the next five years.”

He further indicated that the company is committed to local employment, with an anticipated 200 construction jobs and between 200 to 300 permanent positions once the facilities become operational.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne was also in attendance, and he underscored the development’s broader economic implications. He said that this collaboration is what is considered to be a good fit with the economic policy.

The Prime Minister added that the arrangement has already benefitted the country through the clearance of a US$30 million loan as well as the construction of the 5th berth.

According to the information, the UDP is scheduled for completion by early 2026 just in time for the port to welcome larger Oasis-class cruise ships.

CEO of Antigua Cruise Port Gasper George further talked about the development saying that it is designed in a way that will offer both visitors and the locals with a harmonious blend of social and economic opportunities.

He noted that the project will seamlessly connect the new facilities with the existing downtown grid and will create a vibrant environment that celebrates the local culture. The Minister added that with this development, officials expect Antigua and Barbuda to become one of the premier cruise destinations of the Caribbean region.