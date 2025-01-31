Antigua and Barbuda boosts water supply by 1M with new Reverse Osmosis Plant at Ffryes Beach

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to experience a significant boost in water production with a new reverse osmosis plant which will come to service from Friday onwards at Ffryes Beach. The water production with this plant is set to increase by one million gallons daily, benefitting a number of locals.

The facility is being operated by Seven Seas Water Group, and it is set to increase daily water production by one million gallons, marking a significant milestone in the country’s water infrastructure development.

While sharing the development, Minister of Public Utilities Melford Nicholas expressed his enthusiasm about the launch of this project. He said that it represents the first phase of a larger initiative, adding that he is exceedingly excited about it because it is the fulfilment of a project that the government has put in motion.

According to the information, this plant is being established under a 12-year build, own, operate, transfer (BOOT) agreement with the Seven Seas Water Group. Under this arrangement, the company will be regaining its investment over the contract period following which the ownership will be transferred to the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

Minister Nicholas explained that the contract that the government eventually signed off on required them to construct two plants that would ultimately generate on a daily basis three million gallons of water. He noted that the other project at the Barnacle Point area has already begun.

He further expressed his happiness while telling the public that the government is anticipating starting the installation of another plant which APUA has purchased that will be able to generate 3.2 million gallons of water in the Crabbs area.

These developments, according to the minister, are facilitated by a nearly US$40 million investment to boost water production capacity by 7.7 million gallons per day by September 2025.

The official handover ceremony for the new Ffryes Beach plant is scheduled for February 11, though water production will begin on January 31. The plant’s placement at this beach is anticipated to significantly improve water supply reliability for residents in the south.