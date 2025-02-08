Antigua Cruise Port to welcome whopping 79 cruises this month
The arrival of these cruises is expected to boost Antigua and Barbuda's economy, benefiting local vendors, cab drivers, tour guides, and more.
Saturday, 8th February 2025
Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua Cruise Port is set to welcome a total of 79 cruises within this month. These cruises will bring hundreds and thousands of passengers which will explore the various local offerings across the island while indulging in various types of tours and excursions.
The arrival of these cruises is set to bring a major push to the overall economy of Antigua and Barbuda, giving huge business to the local vendors including cab drivers, tour guides and others.
While 17 cruises have already made call to the port within the first week, others will be arriving throughout February. Today, two cruises are set to arrive including Emerald Azzurra and Arvia, both of which will dock at St John’s berth.
On February 11, six cruises are set to arrive of which two will dock at St John’s berth while two will be at Falmouth. These include AIDAperla, Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Viva, Le Ponant, Costa Fortuna and Royal Clipper.
Four cruises will be arriving the following day including Le Ponant, Eurodam, Viking Sea and Explorer of the Seas. The port will welcome another five cruises on February 13 including MSC Virtuosa, Ilma, Resilient Lady, Star Flyer and Seabourn Ovation.
The cruise season will continue with the arrival of other cruises till February 28, giving a major push to the overall economy and especially the tourism sector.
As these number of cruises are set to arrive this month, the tourism officials have expressed their enthusiasm. Taking to Facebook, they said, “Check out the cruise ship schedule for February 2025 at Antigua Cruise Port! We look forward to welcoming passengers and crew to our vibrant port.”
The officials said that those involved directly or indirectly in the tourism industry are set to benefit this month.
Complete Antigua Cruise Port schedule for February 2025
February 1 – Odyssey of the Seas, Marella Explorer 2, Evrima
February 2 – Viking Sea, Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2
February 3 – Enchanted Princess, AIDAluna, Norwegian Breakaway
February 4 – Britannia, Evrima, Le Ponant, Seven Seas Navigator Regent
February 5 – Emerald Sakara
February 6 – Sea Cloud II
February 7 – SeaDream II, SeaDream I
February 8 – Emerald Azzurra, Arvia
February 9 – Arvia, Star Flyer
February 10 – Silver Moon, Explora I, Marella Voyager
February 11 – AIDAperla, Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Viva, Le Ponant, Costa Fortuna, Royal Clipper
February 12 – Le Ponant, Eurodam, Viking Sea, Explorer of the Seas
February 13 – MSC Virtuosa, Ilma, Resilient Lady, Star Flyer, Seabourn Ovation
February 14 – Marella Explorer 2, Celebrity Eclipse
February 16 – Vista, Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2
February 18 – Emerald Sakara, Marella Discovery, Britannia, SeaDream 1, Seabourn Ovation
February 19 – Seven Seas Grandeur
February 20 – AIDAbella, Freedom of the Seas
February 21 – Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Beyond, Costa Fascinosa, Emerald Azzurra
February 22 – Viking Sea, SeaDream I, Silver Moon, Arvia
February 23 – Arvia, Star Flyer, Enchanted Princess
February 24 – Marella Voyager, Le Ponant
February 25 – Royal Clipper, Evrima, Costa Fortuna, AIDAperla, Le Ponant
February 26 – Ilma
February 27 – MSC Virtuosa, Resilient Lady, Vista, Viking Sea, Star Flyer
February 28 – Vidanta Elegant
Latest
- Bahamas set to make history: First-ever SpaceX Falcon 9 rock...
-
Saint Lucia to receive 23 cruise calls with thousands of pas...
-
Antigua Cruise Port to welcome whopping 79 cruises this mont...
-
PM Rowley inaugurates City Heights – A landmark public-priva...
-
Trinidad and Tobago gear up for record breaking carnival wit...
Related Articles
Saturday, 8th February 2025
Saturday, 8th February 2025
Saturday, 8th February 2025
Saturday, 8th February 2025
Saturday, 8th February 2025
Saturday, 8th February 2025
Saturday, 8th February 2025
Saturday, 8th February 2025