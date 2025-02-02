Antigua and Barbuda accelerate preparations for CHOGM 2026

CHOGM 2026 will address key issues like climate change and economic innovation, focusing on challenges faced by Small Island Developing States.

In late January, Prime Minister Gaston Browne welcomed a delegation from the Commonwealth Secretariat to Antigua and Barbuda as part of planning for hosting the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 2026.

The event in St. John’s will see the presence of nearly 6,000 delegates, including youth, women, business and civil society leaders and will be the largest international gathering in the Caribbean twin-island state which is emerging as a key diplomatic centre in the region.

The King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, will be among the guests as the head of the Commonwealth. The 56 member-states of the Commonwealth will also be represented by their leaders or high-profile representatives.

CHOGM 2026 will take critical issues such as climate change, international trade and economic innovation to emphasize the challenges that the Small Island Developing States face today. During the event, Antigua and Barbuda will offer leadership in talks related to environmental advocacy.

Side meetings and cultural activities will also be organized and the local economy is expected to gain from them.

PM Gaston Browne oversees preparations

Browne, who is overseeing preparations for the event including issues such as logistics, security, accommodations and others, said in December 2024 that CHOGM will be a historic moment for Antigua and Barbuda. It will showcase the country to the world while bringing unparalleled economic benefits, he added.

Browne also said hosting CHOGM is an honour and reaffirmed St. John’s commitment to Commonwealth values and sustainable development.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the entire Commonwealth family to experience the richness of our culture, our ecological heritage, and the warmth of our people. This conference will showcase Antigua and Barbuda as a premier global conference destination, bringing significant economic benefits to our country and its people,” he said.

Browne added that in the next two-year period (2026-28), the impact of CHOGM 2026 will be seen as there will be increased cooperation and coordination among the Commonwealth nations.

Antigua and Barbuda high commissioner to UK plays key role

Antigua and Barbuda's High Commissioner in London Karen-Mae Hill is serving as a focal point in the hosting and the arrangements.

The high commission said recently that the event will give a major boost to Antigua and Barbuda’s local businesses, such as hotels, restaurants, bars, taxi services, tour operators, souvenir shops, and others.

The decision of Antigua and Barbuda hosting the high-profile gathering was taken in an executive session of the last edition of CHOGM which was held in Samoa in October 2024. This will be one of the many important international events that Antigua and Barbuda will host in 2025 and 2026.

CHOGM 2026 will include an opening ceremony; forums for youth, business, women and civil society; a spouse’ and partners programme led by Housing Minister Maria Bird-Browne; a leaders’ retreat and a concluding press conference.

More than 300 journalists are also expected to attend the event, allowing Antigua and Barbuda to showcase its hospitality and infrastructure on a global stage.

About CHOGM

CHOGM, which is the Commonwealth’s ultimate policy- and decision-making forum, is held every two years. The first meeting was held in Singapore in 1971. The event sees heads of government and their representatives attend executive sessions and discuss issues of shared priorities that will affect the organization’s future work programmes. The 2024 edition was held in Apia.