Daily direct flights from Bahamas to Chicago starts tomorrow: Read Details

Bahamas: American Airlines is set to launch daily direct flights from Chicago to Nassau starting from Thursday.

The service will kick off on December 5, offering travellers with a more seamless travel experience.

It is expected that the new daily direct flights between Chicago and Nassau will bring a major boost to the tourism sector of the island nation.

The Customer Service Coordinator of the airline, Thelonius Brown expressed his excitement over the latest service and said that the route marks an exciting chapter for both the airline as well as the Bahamian tourism.

He outlined, “We're very happy and very excited to finally get a chance to go into the Bahamas, especially knowing that Carnival is one of our best restaurants here that we service here in Chicago.”

“We're happy about the opportunity for us to service on December the 5th to bring a lot of people on board to the Bahamas,” highlighted Brown.

While the expanded service is a part of the airline’s broader commitment to meeting the growing demand for travel in the Bahamas, General Director at the Ministry of Tourism, Latia Duncombe also highlighted the significance of this market for the tourism sector of the country.

She noted, “This market is ideal. It is ideal for sports, leisure groups, romance and everything else. And so, for us, when we look at these states, especially in the Midwest, we have our boots on the ground.”

Duncombe added that the long-standing relationship with Chicago has been built on deep historical connections with the city serving as an important gateway for Midwest travelers to the Bahamas.

She further noted that Chicago has been very instrumental in bringing both business and leisure visitors to the shores of the Bahamas and with this new daily service, several more people will get the chance to travel between the two destinations.

Cost of the new American Airlines’ service to Bahamas

According to the information, travelers can find roundtrip fares in the main cabin on this flight for around $703 and this goes up to $1063 in business class.

Also, the airline noted that people can book their flights directly through American’s official website or through a travel agent.