Antigua gears up for busy March with over 70 cruise arrivals
The Antigua Cruise Port gears up for one of the busiest months in March 2025 as the port expects to welcome more than 70 cruise vessels with thousands of passengers.
Sunday, 23rd February 2025
Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua Cruise Port is preparing for a bustling March with its latest schedule showing that a whopping 76 cruise ships are set to dock throughout the next month, bringing thousands of passengers to the island’s shores.
According to the information, the updated itinerary features a diverse mix of cruise vessels from significant international cruise lines including Norwegian Escape, Marella Explorer 2, Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2, Silver Spirit, Explora II, Rhapsody of the Seas, Norwegian Viva, AIDAperla and Carnival Luminosa among several others.
The schedule further reveals that on some days there will be multiple arrivals with two calls on several days during March and even three or more on other days which shows the growing appeal of the destination as a premier cruise destination.
It is reported that this surge in cruise activity is anticipated to provide a major boost to the tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda as local businesses and tour operators prepare to welcome passengers as well as crew from across the globe.
While sharing the numbers, the tourism officials expressed their excitement and said that by offering an array of excursions that highlight the island’s cultural, historical and natural attractions, the twin island nation aims to deliver memorable experiences for all visitors.
These thousands are passengers are further expected to give a major push to the overall tourism sector, providing huge business to local vendors including cab drivers and tour guides.
Complete Cruise Schedule of Antigua for March 2025
- March 1 - Marella Explorer 2
- March 1 - Norwegian Escape
- March 2 - Wind Surf
- March 2 - Explora I
- March 3 - Mein Schiff 2
- March 3 - AIDAluna
- March 4 - MV Seabourn Ovation
- March 4 - Norwegian Gem
- March 4 - Britannia
- March 4 - Norwegian Viva
- March 5 - Eurodam
- March 5 - Emerald Sakara
- March 5 - Silver Moon
- March 6 - Sirena
- March 7 - Enchanted Princess
- March 7 - Seadream II
- March 7 - Costa Fascinosa
- March 8 - Arvia
- March 9 - Arvia
- March 9 - Star Flyer
- March 9 - Explora II
- March 9 - Wind Surf
- March 9 - Norwegian Pearl
- March 10 - Vidanta Elegant
- March 10 - Rhapsody of the Seas
- March 10 - AIDAbella
- March 10 - Marella Voyager
- March 11 - Marella Discover
- March 11 - AIDAperla
- March 11 - Royal Clipper
- March 11 - Norwegian Jewel
- March 12 - Vista
- March 12 - Le Ponant
- March 13 - Resilient Lady
- March 13 - Star Flyer
- March 13 - Le Ponant
- March 13 - MSC Virtuosa
- March 14 - Marella Explorer 2
- March 14 - Celebrity Beyond
- March 15 - Enchanted Princess
- March 15 - Seven Seas Grandeur
- March 16 - Sirena
- March 16 - Mein Schiff 2
- March 17 - AIDAluna
- March 17 - Vidanta Elegant
- March 18 - Explora II
- March 18 - Britannia
- March 18 - Emerald Sakara
- March 19 - Viking Sea
- March 19 - Ventura
- March 20 - Marella Explorer 2
- March 21 - Costa Fascinosa
- March 22 - Marella Voyager
- March 22 - AIDAperla
- March 23 - Wind Surf
- March 23 - Star Flyer
- March 24 - Vidanta Elegant
- March 24 - Resilient Lady
- March 24 - Le Ponant
- March 25 - Le Ponant
- March 25 - Explorer of the Seas
- March 25 - Britannia
- March 25 - Norwegian Jewel
- March 25 - Norwegian Viva
- March 25 - Royal Clipper
- March 26 - Silver Ray
- March 26 - Eurodam
- March 26 - Silver Room
- March 27 - Enchanted Princess
- March 27 - Msc Virtuosa
- March 27 - Star Flyer
- March 28 - Viking Sea
- March 30 - Mein Schiff 2
- March 31 - Evirma
- March 31 - Regal Princess
