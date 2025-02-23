Antigua gears up for busy March with over 70 cruise arrivals

The Antigua Cruise Port gears up for one of the busiest months in March 2025 as the port expects to welcome more than 70 cruise vessels with thousands of passengers.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua Cruise Port is preparing for a bustling March with its latest schedule showing that a whopping 76 cruise ships are set to dock throughout the next month, bringing thousands of passengers to the island’s shores.

According to the information, the updated itinerary features a diverse mix of cruise vessels from significant international cruise lines including Norwegian Escape, Marella Explorer 2, Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2, Silver Spirit, Explora II, Rhapsody of the Seas, Norwegian Viva, AIDAperla and Carnival Luminosa among several others.

The schedule further reveals that on some days there will be multiple arrivals with two calls on several days during March and even three or more on other days which shows the growing appeal of the destination as a premier cruise destination.

It is reported that this surge in cruise activity is anticipated to provide a major boost to the tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda as local businesses and tour operators prepare to welcome passengers as well as crew from across the globe.

While sharing the numbers, the tourism officials expressed their excitement and said that by offering an array of excursions that highlight the island’s cultural, historical and natural attractions, the twin island nation aims to deliver memorable experiences for all visitors.

These thousands are passengers are further expected to give a major push to the overall tourism sector, providing huge business to local vendors including cab drivers and tour guides.

Complete Cruise Schedule of Antigua for March 2025