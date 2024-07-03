Parts of Jamaica face impacts of Hurricane Beryl as it moves past Haiti

The latest update from the Jamaica Meteorological Office showcases that the core of dangerous Hurricane Beryl will begin impacting the island severely within three to four hours, while rainfall from the outer bands of the storm has already affected parts of the island.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that a Hurricane Warning remains in effect as Hurricane Beryl moves past Haiti and makes its way towards Jamaica.

The latest update from the Jamaica Meteorological Office showcases that the core of dangerous Hurricane Beryl will begin impacting the island severely within three to four hours, while rainfall from the outer bands of the storm has already affected parts of the island.

According to the information, the island could experience dangerously high water or a combination of dangerously high water and exceptionally high waves, along with winds of at least 74 mph.

As of 4 am on Wednesday, the eye of Hurricane Beryl was reported to be located near latitude 16.6 degrees North, longitude 74.4 degrees West and this is about 150 miles east-southeast of Morant Point or 300 km east southeast of Jamaica.

The Met Office said that Beryl is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph, and this general motion is forecasted to continue throughout the day, followed by a shift toward the west tonight or tomorrow.

Notably, the maximum sustained winds have dropped slightly to nearly 230 km per hour with higher gusts. Hence, Beryl remains a Category 4 hurricane.

The experts are also predicting some weakening during the next day or two but Beryl is forecasted to be at or near major hurricane intensity when it reaches Jamaica later today as well as the Cayman Islands tonight or tomorrow morning.

On this forecast track, the Office said that the centre of the hurricane is anticipated to be passing near or over the island’s southern coastline between 10 am and 8 pm today.

Additionally, strong winds which will reach tropical storm force is predicted to reach Jamaica as early 9 am today and these are expected to quickly increase to near hurricane strength as the centre of Beryl is close to the island throughout the day.