Guyana: Father demands justice after son found dead on Black Bush Polder Road

Guyana: 57-year-old Vishwadeo Mangroo from Mibicuri South, the father of late Tameshwar ‘Brian’ Mangroo, on Monday made a plea for justice, calling for police to investigate the death of his son.

According to the information, the deceased aged 24 was found with severe head injuries on Black Bush Polder Public Road in Guyana on Sunday morning. Vishwadeo identified his son’s dead body at Ramoo’s funeral home after police reached out to him.

The father said that on Saturday, Brian had lunch at home around noon before he left for work again, but he never came back that evening which was concerning break from his usual routine. He is now demanding justice and is insisting that the police must uncover the truth and bring the ones responsible for his son’s death to justice.

"A want them to catch these guys wah them do to my son because I love my son," he stated. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Brian’s death.

He said that whatever happened with his son is very cruel and said that he does not know how is he going to arrange his funeral. “It is really cruel, no head, no eyes, nothing, how are going to see your son like that for the very last time? I cared for him and raised him all this time, only to loose him like this,” said the grieving father.

According to the information, the police has detained six individuals as part of the investigation and are questioning them regarding the circumstances which led to this tragic incident.

Police said that it is not yet clear whether any foul play is involved or not, but the authorities are investigating all possible factors involved. They said that the body was found in a very distressing state and the victim’s head was completely crushed, making it impossible for anyone to identify him.

At present it is being suspected that Brian may have been stabbed before following which he collapsed on the road and run over by a vehicle.