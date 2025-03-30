Automated Speed Ticketing System all set to launch in Guyana on April 7

Dr Irfaan Ali stated that this cutting-edge initiative was developed in partnership with the Guyana Police Force and the National Data Management Authority.

Guyana: The Government of Guyana is all set to introduce the highly anticipated automated speed ticketing system. Launching on Monday, April 7, 2025, this new initiative is being launched as part of the administration’s Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS), announced President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Dr Ali said that this cutting-edge initiative has been developed in partnership with the Guyana Police Force and the National Data Management Authority. Reportedly, advanced speed cameras and radar speed signs will be utilised which will be connected to cloud-based infrastructure in order to detect and ticket speeding violations.

While explaining this initiative, the President said that tickets will be generated automatically and sent through SMS or email if drivers have their contact details registered under the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). He further highlighted that for others, physical tickets will be delivered directly to their home address.

According to him, the system will ensure impartial and consistent enforcement and will not leave any room for manual interference or manipulation and violations can be contested in court or paid through MMG or the GRA’s upcoming ‘Panda’ app.

The initiative has been designed while keeping in mind the issue of speeding which has been identified as the major case of road fatalities. The automated speed ticketing system represents a major step in enhancing road safety amid the rapid expansion of the highways and road networks of Guyana.

President Irfaan Ali highlighted the significance of adopting advanced technologies to increase safety and accountability while highlighting that the system strives to save lives rather than penalise drivers. Apart from the deployment of radar speed as well as automated cameras, the government will be rolling out a nationwide awareness campaign to educate drivers on the system and its benefits.

Dr Ali further encouraged all the motorists to drive responsibly, follow speed limits, and support this effort to create a safer and smarter road network for all Guyanese. He emphasised that the overall goal of this initiative is not to penalize drivers but to encourage drivers to drive safely while on road.