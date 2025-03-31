Monday, 31st March 2025
Guyana: Young man killed in Black Bush Polder Area, head crushed in brutal attack

The police reported that the body was found in a distressed state, with the victim’s head completely crushed.

Guyana: A 24-year-old man was found dead in mysterious circumstances from the Black Bush Polder in Guyana. The police revealed that the incident was reported over the weekend and has sent shockwaves across the area.  

The police further stated that the body was discovered in a distressed state, and the victim’s head was completely crushed. The man has been identified as Tameshwar Mangru, often known as "Brian," of Mibicuri, BBP.  

Shivpersaud Bacchus, the Regional Police Commander confirmed said that investigations into the incident are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the gruesome state in which the victim was found. 

Regional Police Commander further stated that as part of the probe, six individuals have been detained. He further said that the victim’s body was found late night on the Public Road in the area, with his head crushed and bodily materials scattered across the roadway.  

Preliminary reports indicated that the victim had wounds, that appear to be caused by stabbing. Police further stated that the preliminary investigations suspect that the victim Brian may have been stabbed before, and he later collapsed on the road and subsequently run over by a vehicle.  

Following the discovery, the father of the victim Bishwasdeo Mangru said that the last time he saw his son was on Saturday afternoon when he left home for work after having lunch.  

He recounted, “Early this morning, some people came and told me that my son got into an accident.” The father said that he rushed to the area only to be met with a devastating sight.  

The victim’s father revealed that the police had difficulty recognising the body and allowed him to confirm whether it was indeed his son.

"His brains came out and were scattered on the road. I hear that he got stabbed on his neck, so I call the Commander, and the Commander said that they still investigating the incident," he said.   

Police said that they are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to establish the sequence of events which led to this tragic discovery.

