Belize: Carbon Monoxide poisoning from room heater confirmed as cause of death for 3 American tourists

Local officials have revealed that a malfunctioning water heater, not drug overdose, was the source of the women's poisoning.

Belize: Authorities in Belize have confirmed that three American women, who were found deceased while on vacation in late February, succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. The incident occurred when the women were discovered with yellow-coloured froth emanating from their mouths, prompting an investigation that ultimately revealed the cause of death.

While initially it was being suspected that the women died from drug overdose, however, the most recent report from local officials has identified the source of the poison as a malfunctioning water heater.

Police officials confirmed that the heater in the room may have led to the fatal levels of carbon monoxide. This revelation comes after blood samples were sent to an American lab for testing. Before the results were sent however, Belize’s Fire Department, along with the Department of the Environment, conducted their own Carbon Monoxide testing and came up empty.

“All of them had carbon monoxide saturation levels about 60% - where 40% is considered fatal. The carbon monoxide originated from the room's water heater which was malfunctioning,” confirmed the police after receiving the new report.

The three women, residents of Revere, Massachusetts 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 24-year-old Imane Mallah and 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar came to Belize for vacation but were found unconscious in their hotel room located at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort inside Room 1011 on February 22 on Ambergris Caye.

The families of the deceased women have been clamoring for a thorough investigation and lab results on the international media in recent weeks. Today, the Police Commissioner and Executive Director of the Belize’s Forensics Service, hosted a press conference to deliver the results of the toxicology tests conducted in the United States.

According to Gian Cho of the National Forensics and Science Services, the results were received on Thursday, three weeks after being sent abroad for analysis.

Cho said, “The toxicology results indicate that the blood samples we sent as well as the tissue samples did not reveal any illicit drug in the bodies of the three women and the results reveal that the three victims all had fatal exposure to carbon monoxide.”

Following the confirmation of their cause of death, their grieving families have expressed satisfaction at the finding of the investigation - but still say they are displeased that a misleading narrative was put out there by police right after their deaths.

In a joint statement they said that while they remain shattered by the loss of these three bright lights in their world, they are incredibly heartened by the results of this investigation and are grateful to the ones who completed in a thorough manner.