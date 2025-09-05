Julien Alfred leads Team Saint Lucia to World Athletics Championship in Tokyo 

Fresh from her Diamond League 100m victory, Julien Alfred has arrived in Japan to train ahead of competing in the 100m and 200m events at the Tokyo championship.

Saint Lucia: All eyes will turn to Tokyo, Japan, as Team Saint Lucia comprising of Olympic gold medallist Julien Alfred is preparing to light up the track at the highly anticipated World Athletics Championship which is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21, 2025.

According to the information, a two-member team will be representing the island nation and leading the charge is the 2024 Paris Olympic 100m gold (10.72 seconds) and 200m silver (22.08 seconds) Julien Alfred who was recently crowned Diamond League 100m champion (10.76 seconds) in Zurich. She is set to compete in the 100m and 200m in Tokyo this month.

To prepare her ahead of the championship, Alfred has arrived in Japan for training camp and is looking forward to shining her nation’s name bright at international games.

The second member of the team is Hurdler Aasia Laurencia who recently won the bronze at the coveted North and Central American and Caribbean Athletics Championship (NACAC) in Grand Bahama, Bahamas with a time of 13.04 seconds. She will be competing in the 100m hurdles.

The delegate further comprises of team leader Makeba Alcide, Coach Edrick Floreal and Saint Lucia Athletics Association President Dora Henry.

While recognising the significance of holistic athlete care, the team will also have direct access to physiotherapy and mental coaching services to ensure that they are fully supported both on and off the track.

Athletic Association President Dora Henry, while talking about the development, said, “Team Saint Lucia is energised, focused as well as determined to proudly fly the island’s flag.” She added that Julien and Aasia embody the heart and spirit of Saint Lucia and she knows that they will give their best on the track.

“With the nation behind them, they are ready to shine,” she further added. She also extended her heartfelt thanks to the partners, sponsors and every Saint Lucian near and far, noting that their support is the driving force behind their performance.

In addition to this, the SLAA Chief also extended her heartfelt thanks to World Athletics, PUMA, National Lotteries Authority and all the partners for ensuring that the island’s flag will fly high in Tokyo.