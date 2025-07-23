Wednesday, 23rd July 2025
Jamaica: Father and daughter die in BMW crash on highway following tyre blowout

The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old father and his 3-year-old daughter, who were both in the vehicle during the tragic accident.

Jamaica: A tragic highway car accident has claimed the lives of a young father along with his 3-year-old daughter on Monday Afternoon. The tragic accident which left 2 dead and one in critical condition allegedly took place around 2 p.m. on July 21 as the three were travelling in a BMW X6 SUV when the vehicle's tyre blew out leading the car to veer off the highway. 

The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old Luchion Bennett, the father of 3-year-old Lushana Bennett who was also in the vehicle with the father when the tragic accident occurred. Lushana was reportedly only a day away from her fourth birthday. 

The third passenger and sole survivor of the accident was identified as a female companion who was travelling along with them but her identity is yet to be disclosed as she remains in critical condition at the hospital

The crash occurred along a section of the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000 in Toll Gate, Clarendon, Jamaica, when the father lost control of the vehicle. Leaving the vehicle to fly off the highway and crash through the highway fence before rolling out several times off the highway and landing into the bushes.  

Police confirmed that the three were thrown out of the vehicle with both the father and the daughter dying at the scene while the woman managed to survive and is now in a serious condition at the hospital. 

The impact reportedly destroyed 15 poles from the highway fence which has raised concerns for the possibility of cattle entering the highway and causing risk for motorists.

A worker of the highways assured that the damaged fence will be fixed by tomorrow and encouraged motorists to take caution on the highway by driving as per the required speed limit. 

Sasha Baptiste

