Tuesday, 20th May 2025
Trinidadian Debra Cleaver goes viral for 19 years of fingernail growth

Debra Cleaver, a Trinidad resident, caught attention at the Guyanese airport with her very long nails, surprising many travelers.

Trinidad and Tobago: Debra Cleaver, a resident of Trinidad, turned heads at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana with her remarkably long fingernails. The female said that it was a striking result of 19 years of growth and a testament to her patience and distinctive personal style.  

Her visit at the Guyanese airport made other travellers look in amusement at her with several of them clicking pictures and expressing their shock at her extraordinary long nails. 

Cleaver’s picture is also making rounds on social media with some of netizens making fun of her while other appreciating her for her patience.  

Aunty please teach me how to keep my husband father happy since you have patience and dedication,” wrote a user named Analisa Leo Persaud while another user said, “How do you get your hands through your sleeve, without it getting caught on it. That's a real challenge.” 

A user also said that she deserves an award and added, “It is amazing and very rare how she grew her nails soo long but I personally do not like long nail, I think long nails like that are very unclean, that's my opinion but well done ma'am, you deserve an award!” 

Several other users also express their shock over the fact how she managed to grow such long nails without them breaking. “It have to be very gentle. She has to keep her hand in one position,” said a user.  

Notably, this is not the first time that a female has such long fingernails, Diana Armstrong of the United States, holds world record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands with a total of length of 1,306.58 cm (42 ft 10.4 in). Diana said that she has not cut her nails since 1997, and they are a tribute to her daughter who passed away.  

The locals across Caribbean are now hoping that Debra Cleaver will soon break this world record with her exceptionally long nails. 

Monica Walker

