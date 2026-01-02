2026-01-02 11:16:56
St Kitts and Nevis records lowest number of homicides in two decades

Officials attributed the decline to several policy changes, improved inter-agency coordination and the implementation of prevention-focused crime strategies.

Written by Monika Walker

St Kitts and Nevis: In a significant development, St Kitts and Nevis has recorded a significant decline in homicides in 2025 with official figures showing a 76 percent reduction compared to the previous year. The Federation reported seven homicides in 2025 that is down from 28 recorded in 2024 and this is so far the lowest number recorded in two decades.

While sharing these numbers, the officials said that this decline is a result of a number of policy changes, inter-agency coordination as well as the implementation of prevention focused crime strategies. One of the major things under this approach was the introduction of Citizen Security Initiative (CSI) which was launched in August 2024 and is housed within the Office of the Prime Minister.

Notably, the CSI marked a shift away from a strictly enforcement led model towards a broader framework which incorporates public health principles, social intervention along with community engagement alongside traditional policing. This initiative also focused on addressing contributing factors to violent crime such as social vulnerability, unresolved trauma, youth marginalisation and economic stress.

Not only this, but law enforcement operations continued to play a major role throughout the year to curb the crime situation in St Kitts and Nevis. Under the leadership of Commissioner James Sutton, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force aligned operational policing with the broader prevention framework. Support from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force also formed part of the national security strategy, especially in joint operations and patrol support.

On-the-ground measures included community-based programmes, youth engagement initiatives, trauma-informed policing practices and mediation efforts designed to reduce retaliatory violence. Authorities indicated that these measures were designed to complement investigative and enforcement activities.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew previously stated that crime should be treated as a public health issue which requires prevention, intervention and rehabilitation in addition to policing. The 2025 homicide figures represent the lowest annual total recorded in recent years. Government officials have indicated that efforts will continue into 2026 to sustain the downward trend and further strengthen community safety across the Federation.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

