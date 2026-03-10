Missing man found bound and dead at North Coast Beach in Trinidad  

The body of a missing man was discovered around 10 am on March 8 at Tyrico Beach along Trinidad’s North Coast Road, a day after his family reported him missing.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man who was reported missing was found dead in a bound and gagged condition in a chilling discovery at a north coast beach of Trinidad. The relatives made the identification on Monday and confirmed the victim as a 44-year-old Homadath Sookdeo, a resident of Todds Road.

According to the information by police officials, the victim’s body was found around 10 am on March 8 at Tyrico Beach along Trinidad’s North Coast Road. His family members reported him missing a day before after he failed to come back home.

Police officials said that officers responded after they received a report regarding a motionless man lying on the beach. When they arrived at the site, the found the victim with his hands bound with a rope and a dog chain while his feet were also tied with an orange-coloured strap. Not only this, but a gag had also been placed over Homadath’s mouth.

The District Medical Officer also visited the scene and officially pronounced the victim dead before ordering that a post-mortem examination must be conducted on his body. The crime scene was then processed by investigators from the Specialist Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) who collected several pieces of evidence.

The investigation of this case is being overseen by Sgt Ramoutar of the Region 2 Homicide Bureau of Investigations. Police officials has also confirmed that Sookdeo’s white coloured Toyota Hilux pickup, registration TEE 2897, which had been reported missing after his disappearance on Saturday, March 7, was later found in the Maracas Bay area.

Investigators are continuing enquiries as they work to determine how Sookdeo was killed and who may be responsible for the crime.

The incident has left the community in shock after the picture of the victim’s discovery made rounds on social media in which he was seen lying on his stomach with his t-shirt pulled up and his hands and feet bound.

Several locals also took to Facebook to express their shock with one saying, “Omg I don't know how those demons sleep when the night comes. Monsters walking among us all,” while another said, “Stop wasting time to start hanging in the Caribbean.”