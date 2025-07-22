Belize: 14-year-old Hughly Dyer found dead at grandmother’s house in suspected suicide

Police said the incident is being treated as a suicide, but final confirmation will come after the postmortem.

Belize: A 14-year-old female, identified as Hughly Dyer, was found dead at her grandmother’s residence on the night of Saturday, July 19, 2025. According to the reports, officers responded to a call at a home on Foster Drive around 10 30 pm, where they found the lifeless body of the teenager near the entrance of the residence.

While the incident is being ruled as suicide, but the final confirmation will be only after the postmortem examination, said the police.

It is reported that the teenager was later identified as a student and the daughter of Belizean music artist Hugh Dyer, who lives nearby 7 Foster Drive in Belize.

Following the discovery, preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had informed her father earlier that day that she wants to go to her grandmother’s house and would return by evening.

However, when the daughter failed to return and unreachable by phone, her father became concerned following which he went to the residence and upon opening the front door, he found his daughter unresponsive with a black belt tied around her neck.

Soon after this, he informed the police officials who arrived on the scene shortly after. The area was then processed and both a black belt as well as a notebook containing a message were recovered and packed as evidence.

The 14-year-old was then transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where a medical official pronounced her dead at 1:10 am. The body was later taken to the morgue and is now awaiting a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of her death.

Police said that investigations into the tragic incident remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. There is account of whether the victim’s grandmother was at the house during the incident or not, but the police officials are making the necessary investigations to investigate all possible areas of doubt.