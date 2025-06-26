Thursday, 26th June 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Belize: 34-year-old charged with manslaughter after tragic accident that killed teenager

The accident occurred around 5:00 AM when the vehicle reportedly lost control while approaching the Old Belize River Bridge.

Thursday, 26th June 2025

Belize: A tragic accident on Sunday morning has shocked the community of Maskall, Belize District as it left an 18-year-old young man dead. According to police reports, the victim Triston Ortiz was a passenger in a Toyota Hilux which was being driven by 34-year-old Gilbert Graham.  

It is being said that the accident took place around 5 am when the vehicle reportedly lost control while approaching the Old Belize River Bridge. The truck allegedly collided with the bridge railing following which it plunged around 20 feet into the riverbank below. 

Following the accident, police staff officer ASP Stacy Smith while providing details about the same said that at around 5 30 am on June 22, officers responded to reports of the fatal crash. Upon arrival on the crash site, they found the victim with visible injuries and immediately rushed him to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his severe injuries.  

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was being driven toward the bridge when it crashed into the railing which then resulted in the tragic fall. Ortiz, who was in the pan of the truck at the time of the incident, died from severe head injuries. 

Since then, Gilbert Graham has been charged by the police officials, and a urine sample was collected from him for further investigation. Police said that they still investigating the matter to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.  

Driver charged with manslaughter 

The 34-year-old Gilbert Anthony Graham is a Belizean American technician from Las Vegas, and he has since been charged with manslaughter by negligence. It is said that Graham lost control of the vehicle and struck the bridge railing before plunging off the Old Belize River Bridge.  

Graham also appeared in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he was reportedly granted $5,000 bail and he is due again in court on August 15 now, said the police.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda: Opposition hits out at ‘mismanagement’ of finances

Thursday, 26th June 2025

Prime minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness
Uncategorised

Jamaica: NWA initiates review of events that caused flooding of roads

Thursday, 26th June 2025

Trinidad and Tobago COVID 19
Uncategorised

TT quarantine protocols have always been secure: MP Seecheran

Thursday, 26th June 2025

St Lucia: Deputy PM Hillarie briefs Cabinet Session
Uncategorised

St Lucia: Deputy PM Hillarie briefs Cabinet Session

Thursday, 26th June 2025

Belize: Crime continue to expand, another robbery and shooting incident reported from City
Uncategorised

Belize: Crime continue to expand, another robbery and shooting incident r...

Thursday, 26th June 2025

Barbados first SDGs branded Electronic Bus PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Barbados launches first SDGs branded Electronic Bus

Thursday, 26th June 2025

Samal Duggins at the team's appreciation party (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Samal Duggins congratulates Old Road United Jets for successful 2023 foot...

Thursday, 26th June 2025

Bahamas

Family Torn Apart: Bahamas Man Gunned Down in Front of Wife and Children

Thursday, 26th June 2025