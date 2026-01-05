Autopsy confirms abducted Trinidad fire officer Bruce Lezama was beaten, strangled to death

His body was found on 30 December 2025, following a multi-day search after he went missing on Christmas Day.

Trinidad and Tobago: The autopsy results of abducted Trinidad and Tobago fire officer Bruce Lezama confirmed that he died from blunt force trauma and strangulation. The report, which was made public on December 5, provided new clarity into the circumstances surrounding his death.

His body was found on December 30, 2025, after a multi-day search operation following his disappearance on Christmas Day.

The deceased victim has been identified as 46-year-old Bruce Lezama, an ambulance driver and a long-serving officer with the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service. He was the resident of Andy Estate, located off the Bye-Pass Road in Arima.

According to TTPS, the victim Bruce Lezama was last seen on December 25, on Christmas Day when he was celebrating with his colleagues and after that he went back home. But on December 27, he failed to report to his duty and went missing.

However the investigation was launched into his disappearance on December 28, when his family filed a missing report of his after visiting him home, where they noticed the chaos in his house with an opened door and when he was nowhere to be found.

During the investigation officers recovered CCTV footage of his home which revealed that suspects entered the victim’s yard, assaulted him, forcefully tied his hands and legs and then covered his head with something (undisclosed) and forced him into his car and drove him in an unknown direction.

Officers also noted that a huge amount of money was also withdrawn from his back account.

While the investigation was still in process, officers discovered the body of the victim Bruce along the Blanchisseuse Road in Arima on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025, a short distance from his home, following which they sent his body for post-mortem examination.

Since then the authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter and are trying to capture the suspects but no arrest have been made yet.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the entire community as Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS), paid their tribute to their colleagues while stating that “we are deeply sad to inform you guys that we lost our beloved colleague who had served with distinction for over 17 years, most recently with the Ambulance Section, Northern Division.”

TTFS also stated that the funeral service of Bruce which will be commenced on Thursday, January 8, at 10:00 a.m., at the Arima Seventh-day Adventist Church, De Gannes Street, Arima.