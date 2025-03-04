Barbados: Hilda Skeene Primary dominates NAPSAC Freida Nicholls Zone, smashing records

In the boys’ division, Hilda Skeene came out on top with 286 points followed by Wesley Hall with 237 points at the 2nd position

Barbados: Hilda Skeene Primary School excelled in the Freida Nicholls Zone of the National Primary Schools Athletic Championships (NAPSAC) winning the boys’ and girls’ division of the championships. The sports event was held last week at the Usain Bolt Complex in Barbados.

In the girls’ division the St. Philip Primary School scored 291 points to claim their victory. Luther Thorne Primary was second with 204 points and Grazettes Primary was third with 202 points while Wesley Hall School followed with 141 points for fourth place and St Bernard’s Primary earned 100 points for the fifth spot.

In the boys’ division, Hilda Skeene came out on top with 286 points followed by Wesley Hall on 237 points while St Bernard’s Primary earned 158 points for third place. Luther Thorne Memorial boys took fourth place with 117 points and Grazettes Primary was fifth with 102 points.

Meanwhile, the Victrix Ludorum title was shared by the under-13 girls’ champion Desiree Grant of Luther Thorne Primary and the under-11 girls’ champion Omora Alleyne of St. Bernard’s Primary, who both earned 30 points from three events.

Grant won the under-13 girls’ 100m in 14.06 seconds, the 200m in 28.63 seconds and the 400m in record breaking time of 1:05.09 minutes. Alleyne, won the under-11 Girls’ 100m in 15.60 seconds, the 200m in 31.21 seconds and she also set a new record of 48.74 seconds in the 300m.

The Victor Ludorum was Sahir Adams, of Wesley Hall after winning the under-9 boys’ 80m in a record breaking time of 12.71 seconds and the 100m in 16.53 seconds. He also placed second in the 150m race in a time of 24.88 seconds and earned 28 points to emerge as the top boy for the day.

Several records tumbled during the day

Victrix Ludorum Grant was among the record breakers in the girls’ division with a new time of 1:05.09 minutes in the 400m for under-13 girls. Alleyne who shared the title with Grant, also wrote her name in the record book with a new record of 48.74 seconds in the 300m for under-11 girls and second place Kahliyah Layne of Grazettes Primary also smashed the old time when she was clocked at 49:67 seconds in the same event.

The Girls’ under-9 champion, Tyajah Bushay of Hilda Skeene set a new record of 23.74 seconds in the 150m. Bushay who earned 28 points won the 100m and was second in the 80m.

In the girls Open Girls’ 600 Meter, Takara Thorpe of Luther Thorne set a new time of 1:56:33 in that event.

In the girls’ Open high jump Arianna Phillips-Spooner of Grazettes Primary and Kataleya Callender of Hilda Skeene both soared 1.15m to set a new height in that event.

Reshanna Holder of Hilda Skeene won the long jump with a new zonal record of 3.73m.

Three girls went under the old distance of 27.30m in the under-11 girls’ discus throw. Shakirya Belgrave of Hilda Skeene won the event with a throw of 31.79m while her school-mate Safivha Maynard was second with 30.43m and Myra Reid of Grazettes Primary was third with 27.70m.

In the girls’ under-9 tennis ball throw, Yazmyn Eastmond of Happy Vale won that event with a record-breaking throw of 26.68m while Kaleeyhia Prass of Holy Innocents was second with a throw of 20.52m which also dipped under the old time.

More records tumbled in the boys’ division

Atavio Maynard who won the boys under-7 division title broke two records during the event. He set a new record of 8.85 seconds in the 50m and 1.55m in the standing broad jump in his division. Razari Stoute of Hilda Skeene also went under the old record with a jump of 1.33m in the standing broad jump.

In the under-9 boys’ 80m dash Sahir Adams of Wesley Hall won in record time of 12:71 seconds while his school mate Malik Dos Santos was clocked at 12:79 seconds which also went under the previous record.

Jaylan Edwards of Hilda Skeene set a new time of 24.02 seconds in the 150m race for under-9 boys.

In the boys’ under-11 division, Dakavri Coleman of St. Bernard’s Primary set a new record of 29.71 seconds in the 200m while Trazahri Ifill of St Bernard’s who won that division with 26 points set a new record of 48.07 seconds in the boys’ 300m

Just one record fell in the boys’ under-13 division when Kristiano McConney of Wesley Hall clocked a new time of 1:05:24 in the boys 400 Meter.