Trinidad: Body found in San Rafael believed to be missing 25-year-old Jamal Rampersad

The victim was last seen on January 14, dining with relatives at a restaurant in Curepe, when a woman approached him before leaving.

Trinidad and Tobago: A dead body of a man has been discovered in San Rafael on January 17, which police believe is that of a 25-year-old Sir-Jamal Rampersad of Princes Town who went on a mission last week. The body matches the description of Jamal but police are still awaiting forensic confirmation.

According to a police report, the victim was last seen on Wednesday night, January 14, when he was having dinner with his relatives at a restaurant in Curepe. During the dinner, suddenly a woman who arrived at their location approached him and met him before leaving them alone.

After the dinner was over he told his family to return home while indicating to them that he will stay at the restaurant to talk to that woman and will soon take a rideshare service to return home.

Following which the family left him at the restaurant and headed back to their home. After a few hours when the family realized that Sir-Jamal had not returned home yet, they started calling him but he never answered, prompting them to search for him.

When the family could not find him after searching, they then contacted the police officers and reported the whole incident, following which the officers immediately started investigation into the matter.

During the investigation, officers visited every location or place which the victim used to go, they also started searching for that woman who met him at the restaurant, whom police considered the prime suspect.

While the investigation was still in process, some unknown person discovered the phone of the victim which was unlocked and contacted the family, saying he wished to return it to its owner.

Responding to which, the police reached the place from where that person called and and noticed that “the place of the discovery of the phone was miles away from where Sir-Jamal was last seen.”

Since then the officers were actively investigating the matter and were trying to locate the victim but on January 17, they received news of a dead body that matches with a description of Jamal. Authorities believe that the discovered body is of Jamal but they are still waiting for a forensic confirmation.