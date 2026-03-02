Dominica: Massive fire in Roseau damages businesses, forces closure of Jollys Pharmacy

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and officials say investigations are ongoing to determine what happened.

Dominica: A massive blaze broke out during the early hours of Monday in Roseau and damaged several businesses. According to the information, the incident at King George IV Street has forced the temporary closure of one of the leading pharmacies of Dominica ‘Jollys Pharmacy’.

While the cause of the fire is not known yet, but the officials said that they are conducting investigations to look into the matter thoroughly.

Talking about the development, Deputy Fire Chief of Dominica Matthew Prosper confirmed that the fire damaged the pharmacy as well as several other properties including a gym, a Chinese store and a bar. He further lauded the quick action taken by the fire officials to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

He added that while the exact financial toll is not yet known but the extent of damage makes everyone feel that a lot of money will be involved in the aftermath of the blaze. Following the blaze, fire crews remained on the scene for several hours as they conducted investigations and mob-up operations.

Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central and Minister of Housing Melissa Skerrit also took to Facebook to comment on the situation. She said, “Our city faced a difficult night as a fire broke out affecting several businesses in Roseau. While the damage is significant, we thank God for His mercy, as the situation could have been far worse given the high winds at the time.”

She further extended her sincere commendation to the fire officers and first responders whose brave and steadfast efforts helped to contain the blaze and prevent further devastation. “Behind every one of these businesses are families, employees and livelihoods. The impact will be felt across our community,” added Melissa Skerrit.

The Minister continued to ask everyone to stand together and help the ones affected from the massive blaze. “Now is the time for us to stand together. Let us show solidarity and support to those affected as they begin the process of recovery. Roseau has always been resilient and together we will rise again,” noted Poponne Skerrit.

Meanwhile, authorities are urging the public to avoid the impacted area for some time as cleanup is still ongoing. The Deputy Fire Chief also advised other business owners to take some preventive measures in order to avoid such incidents in the future.