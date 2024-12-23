Vance Amory Airport to get runway expansion, new control tower & more in major expansion: Brantley

Situated in Newcastle, the airport currently has a single 4,000 feet long runway, which Brantley said will be expanded to accommodate larger aircrafts.

St Kitts and Nevis: Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley unveiled a massive $20 million expansion plan for the Vance Amory International Airport.

Situated in Newcastle, the airport currently has a single 4,000 feet long runway, which Brantley said will be expanded to accommodate larger aircrafts.

During the budget address, Premier Brantley further added that the expansion will also pave the way for flights from the United States.

As part of the major renovations, the airport will also get a new control tower, upgraded refuelling facilities, and an expanded terminal building.

He further added that the additional financing will help in completion of the necessary land setting the stage for substantive renovations of the airport by next year.

Brantley said that the changes to the Vance Amory International Airport will mean easier travel for Nevisians abroad and allow more tourists to discover Nevis.

Brantley further emphasized it as his government’s “strategic support for the aviation sector”. He added that Nevis Island Administration is aiming to enhance island’s connectivity to stimulate local economic activity.

“To further facilitate the increase in activities in the tourism sector, my administration continues to invest substantial sums in securing airlift into the Vance W Amory International Airport, Nevis. We continue to partner with CAPE Air on the St Thomas to Nevis route which has been witnessing high passenger yield,” said Mark Brantley.

He added that the recent partnership with CAPE Air has also expanded into a St Croix to Nevis route granting. Brantley said this is providing Nevisians living in St Croix easier path to visit their homeland.

Premier said that the project is set to see substantive progress beginning next year, emphasising that it underscores Government’s aim to bring larger scale ventures to benefit Nevisians.

Premier Brantley stated that previously they had some challenges in acquisition of the land, which has been sorted now. He added that the local stakeholders are now on board and payouts are expected to begin shortly for landowners.

Expansion to Allow Larger Aircrafts

The Premier remarked that the airport’s enhanced facilities will comprise of a longer runway that would allow for larger regional and private jets to be accommodated, particularly those from significant US East coast destinations such as Miami.

Not only this, but direct routings will also facilitate easier travel opportunities for the locals living and working abroad in major destinations.

As of now, direct flights for such aircraft are only available to sister island of St Kitts which signals that the project will save passengers time and money while also directly benefitting the local community.

Furthermore, Brantley expressed his belief in the project saying that it will enable larger regional jets including aircrafts to visit Nevis directly.

The Premier outlined that the private jets are one of the major targets of the government, but he hopes to discuss with American Airlines of a possible Miami to Nevis direct service in the coming months.