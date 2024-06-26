Premier Brantley invites public for candid conversation about Nevis

The participation of people in sharing such is of great importance that can give major turn to tourism boost in country.

St. Kitts and Nevis: There are several of the successes and challenges that Nevis has experienced in the year 2024. The participation of people in sharing such is of great importance that can give a major turn to the tourism boost in the country, marking its bright sustainable future.

“As Premier of Nevis, I am asking for your opinion or feedback on Nevis as you see it in 2024. What are some of the successes and challenges that you see? And what ideas can you share to help us better develop our island? Let’s have a candid conversation,” mentioned Premier Mark Brantley.

With such a statement, the premier of Nevis has openly extended a call to the people to express their views about Nevis.

One of the netizens, under the shared post added that they are extremely impressed with the roads that is infra development in the small island Nevis. And, the huge amount of job opportunities that have built the community are commendable. Along with this, the mobility expanded through the expansion of Oualie Water Taxi, and direct flights from Sint Maarten to Nevis and St. Croix to Nevis.

A person named Frank Proske further listed several of the good things about Nevis for which they are proud of. He casted light on the road and infrastructure which he mentioned are much better than a few years ago.

And, the efforts to replace plastics and not use plastic shopping bags is laudable and should continue. As well, he outlined some of the suggestions that can be taken into consideration. These are-

Promote adoption of solar electric and water heating at the residential and commercial level. Perhaps, offer a hiatus on duties for imports of such solar equipment to promote adoption.

Augment the water drilling efforts with solar powered water desalination or condensation technology. These technologies do not displace the geothermal initiative.

Water Conservation is of utmost priority, adjusting the tariffs to incentivize everyone to fix leaks, install more efficient fixtures, and conserve daily.

Not only this, under the challenges, it has been proposed that the formation of a monkey squad of rangers to lesson the monkey populations and the monkey meat can be exported or used locally as dog food so that can bring in foreign revenue for the authorities.