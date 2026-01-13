Saint Lucia cabinet backs talks on MoU with United States

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre said the proposed memorandum would be non-binding and would not trigger immediate transfers.

The Cabinet of Saint Lucia has given the approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States of America. The MoU will allow for the potential transfer of third country nationals who are currently living in the United States of America.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, on Sunday during his national address to the people of Saint Lucia. He shared that the agreement has been reached between the governments of the United States of America and Saint Lucia.

The government has clarified that they have not signed any formal agreements as of yet. Furthermore, no specific details regarding the MoU at this point in time.

However, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia has clarified that the agreement is non-binding. This means that Saint Lucia will have control over which transfers they receive. PM Pierre also confirmed that if the MoU is signed in future it will not immediately start the process for transfers or any future engagements.

The MoU serves as a framework for the two nations to work together on this matter. The Prime Minister acknowledged that they are anticipating people to have differing opinions on the matter. He said that some of the people will be supportive while others may find themselves against this agreement between the two nation. The government has acknowledged the concerns of the people and made efforts to address them.

The government of Saint Lucia has come forward to assure the people on the matter. PM Pierre says that he anticipates some concerns from the people of the island

In both the conditions, PM Pierre said that the government will continue to put the people of Saint Lucia forward. The Prime Minister addressed the people of Saint Lucia saying, “I will always put you first and act in the best interest of the people of our beloved country.”

PM Pierre also spoke to the people of his country and addressed their concerns about the possible changes to U.S. travel policies. He confirmed that they have received no such information from the United States of the America.