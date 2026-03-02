Tragedy at Sea: Belize businessman Edwin Flowers dies after two strokes off Caye Caulker 

Eyewitnesses said he was fishing near Blue Zen when the boat he was on developed mechanical problems, and during attempts to fix it.

Belize: A well-known businessman of Belize Edwin Flowers is dead after a sudden and devastating medical emergency took place on the waters near Caye Caulker on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, the incident took place around 5 pm when the 43-year-old was out fishing.

Eyewitnesses said that he was fishing in the vicinity of Blue Zen Report when the vessel he was aboard reportedly developed some mechanical issues. As efforts were being made to repair the small boat, Flowers suffered an apparent stroke which sent those onboard into panic.

While CPR was immediately administered to the victim, he regained consciousness following which the vessel was towed towards the shore. Upon arrival at the Split area of Caye Caulker, Flowers reportedly suffered a second stroke which was more severe than the previous one.

Medical personnel were waiting and he was rushed by golf cart to the island’s health facility, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 6:34 p.m. A medical doctor later certified the cause of death as a massive cerebrovascular accident (CVA).

Flowers’ body has since been transported to Belize City and is now at the morgue of Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. What began as a routine fishing trip ended in sudden and shocking loss which left family and friends reeling from the unexpected death.

Flowers had previously been before the courts in connection with a high-profile drug and firearm case stemming from an April 2024 operation on Saint George’s Caye. In that matter, Edwin Edward Flowers, along with Kenyon Kareem Dominquez was charged with multiple counts of possession of controlled drugs and kept firearm and ammunition after police reported recovering cocaine, cannabis, and a .223 rifle during the operation.

The trial in that case resumed in December 2025 before the Belize City Magistrate’s Court with attorney Richard “Dickie” Bradley representing the accused. The matter had been adjourned to January 8, 2026, for continuation.

Authorities have not indicated whether Flowers’ passing will have any impact on the pending proceedings.