US blacklists Belize as major drug trafficking hub

Belize: US President Joe Biden has declared Belize as a major drug transit country. The development was declared on September 15 as part of the United States Foreign Relations Authorization Act.



President Biden identified many countries as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries (including nations that are a significant direct source of precursor chemicals utilized in the production of certain drugs and substances) impacting the US significantly.



The countries which were listed by the President included Afghanistan, Bahamas, Belize, Burma, Bolivia, People's Republic of China, Costa Rica, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Pakistan, Peru and Venezuela.



According to the declaration, this does not showcase the respective government's efforts to fight drug trafficking, nor does it show the level of cooperation with the US.



It further added that nations are placed on the list because of the several factors including a mix of geographical, commercial as well as economic factors which enables drugs or precursor chemicals to be produced or transited, even if a government has engaged in a solid and diligent narcotics control and law enforcement measures.



On the other hand, three nations, Bolivia, Burma, and Venezuela, have been designated as having failed demonstrably during the last 12 months to both adhere to their obligations under the international counter-narcotics agreements and also to take the measures needed.



In addition to this, the US Statistics also shows an estimated 107. 543 drug overdose deaths in the US in the past year, which was a decline of 3% from the 111,029 deaths estimated in 2022.



The last year has been noted as the US's first decrease in drug overdose deaths since 2018. It is reported that the Biden Administration launched a Global Coalition in July 2023, which brought together over 150 countries from every region of the world to address this major threat of synthetic drugs.



The listing of Belize in this list showcases that the island needs to work better to protect itself from gangs dealing with drugs.



The citizens of the country have also expressed their opinions related to the development through social media with Hubert Moody saying, "That's why they gave Belize independence so that they can use Belize as their drug hub and you won't believe who they are."



Another user noted, "When America stops producing crackheads, all this will be done and over with. Stop blaming Belize for being part of your drug habits, America."