St Philip’s North shows strong support for Baltimore during Bus Blitz and Walk-Through 

Residents flooded the streets in huge numbers to support Randi Baltimore as her campaign bus rolled through Antigua, engaging with the ABLP representative and local leaders.

Antigua and Barbuda: As the by-election in St Philip’s North, Antigua is approaching on March 16, Randy Baltimore along with other cabinet members hosted the highly anticipated Bus Blitz and Walk-Through. The event took place on Sunday with the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party representative meeting residents, listening to concerns and sharing his vision for a safer and stronger community.

Residents reportedly came to the streets in huge numbers as the campaign bus featuring Randi Baltimore rolled through various areas of Antigua. The support was massive and hundreds and thousands of locals stepped out of their homes to engage directly with the ABLP representative of St Philip’s North and other leaders.

Following the event, the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party highlighted the strong turnout and community backing on social media and described St. Philip’s North as “rallying behind the people’s choice.” The party further shared that the overwhelming response signalled growing momentum heading into by-election day.

As the ABLP team moved through various neighbourhoods starting from Collins Corner heading into Newfield, then Glanvilles, Carty’s Hill, Willikies and ending at the constituency brand, locals were heard supporting them and walking beside them. The atmosphere reflected unity and enthusiasm with many residents expressing confidence in Baltimore’s leadership and vision for the constituency.

Some even took to Facebook following the walk-through to express their support towards the former customs officer with one saying, “All i can say at This moment, Randy Baltimore is right on track to become elected on March 16, 2026,” while another said, “Baltimore for sure. St Philip’s North is safe and secure with him.”

The by-election in St Philip’s North is slated to take place on March 16 with just two candidates in race to become the Member of Parliament - United Progressive Party’s Alex Browne and Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s Randy Baltimore. The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Sir Robin Yearwood, who represented the area for 50 years.