Chronixx shines at Lost In Time as fans sings through technical glitch in Jamaica 

The two day festival was led by Protoje and focused on reggae music, with a surprise performance by Koffee and shows from Lila Iké and Tanya Stephens.

Jamaica: A hurricane of emotion surged through Hope Gardens as Chronixx took the stage to close night two of the highly anticipated Lost In Time music festival held in Jamaica on February 28 and March 1, 2026. The reggae star remained calm even when there were technical glitches during his performance and had his fans rocking through the night.

The two day festival this year was curated by reggae artist Protoje and it served as a showcase for the ‘Reggae Revival’ movement. The first day was headlined by Protoje himself while notable guest appearances included a surprise performance by Koffee who joined Protoje for "Switch It Up". Other performers included Lila Iké and Tanya Stephens.

The second day was headlined by renowned performer Chronixx with the performance marking his first live in Jamaica in several years. Despite a brief technical sound issue during his set, the crowd famously continued singing his songs until the music was restored. For around 20 minutes the technicians were working to resolve the issue and throughout this time, patrons filled the gap themselves by keeping the energy alive until the music resumed.

The performer was away from the stage for almost five years, and his return brought tears of joy among his fans. During Chronixx’s performance, Prime Minister Andrew Holness was also spotted having a great time and enjoying the night with his loved ones.

The singer opened his performance with ‘Eternal Fire’ song and the crowd went crazy, but the momentum grew with the lyrics of ‘Here Comes Trouble’ song. He came with a message to keep rising to the top and dedicated the song with that line from his 2025 album Exile, which was his first major release in more than eight years, to Jamaica.

He was later joined by Protoje on stage, marking an enthusiastic end to the highly anticipated Lost in Time festival. The third staging of Lost in Time ended on Sunday night with headliner Chronixx, whose real name is Jamar McNaughton. The show also featured performances by Jesse Royal, Jah 9, Naomi Cowan, Dyani, Royal Blu and Dahvid Slur.