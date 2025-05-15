Sint Maarten: Point Blanche Prison set on fire by inmates, videos go viral

Following the fire at the facility, several videos circulated on social media showing a group of inmates huddled near a cell as flames burned in the hallway of their cellblock.

Sint Maarten: The Point Blanche prison in Sint Maarten was set ablaze on Wednesday by some inmates, causing severe destruction to the country’s only long-term detention facility. According to the information, fire trucks were soon dispatched to the scene and a large group of law enforcement officials were also called to manage the situation.

Following the facility was set on fire, several videos made rounds on social media showed a group of inmates huddled near a cell as the fire burned in the hallway of their cellblock.

It is said that the officers from the St Maarten Police Force along with the Royal Dutch Marechaussee were seen making their way to the prison following the incident on yesterday afternoon.

Moreover, the Mountain Dove Road which is the road that leads to the prison was also c closed on a temporary basis and several police officers were stationed around the area to control the traffic.

In the evening, Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling said in an official statement that all prisoners are safe and accounted for. She said that the medical officials treated three inmates for minor injuries and there were no reported injuries to law enforcement.

Tackling further said that she has urged for assistance from the military to secure the prison and maintain order and as of now a contingent of Royal Dutch Marines is stationed in St Maarten.

The situation also pushed the management of the prison along with the Justice Minister to conduct an emergency crisis meeting about the prison. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina.

While the authorities are still assessing the extent of the facility’s damage, none of the prison’s 80 inmates had been moved to the police cells in Simpson Bay or Philipsburg. The authorities said that they are still investigating the reasons behind Wednesday’s unrest, but inmates have complained for years regarding the deplorable state of the prison and lack of proper facilities.

Not only this, but the prison has also faced capacity issues which has also led to some prison sentences not being put in place because of the shortage of cells.

Political Leaders urges immediate action

The fire set by inmates has also drawn strong reactions from political leaders who are urging the Justice Minister to intervene and work on the enhancement of the prison facility.

Members of Parliament Omar Ottley and Francisco Lacroes, both of who are parts of United People’s Party are calling for swift and decisive action from the Justice Ministry to restore order, safeguard lives and address the failures in the system.

MP Omar Ottley said that this is a critical moment which calls for immediate leadership and coordination from the government’s highest levels. On the other hand, MP Lacroes said that the failure to act has left the prison system vulnerable and the ongoing unrest in not just a wake-up call but the consequences of inaction.

He added that the safety and security of the prison’s staff and inmates must be the highest priority, and they cannot afford to allow bureaucratic stagnation to paralyze the response in such times of crisis.