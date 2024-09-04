Ishona Charles, Tyler Smith to represent Grenada at Paris Paralympics 2024

Grenada: Paralympic athlete from Grenada, Ishona Charles, is all set to kick off her events on September 4, 2024, in the women's shot put F46, followed by the javelin F46 on September 6.



Another Grenadian, Tyler Smith, the 2023 Junior Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, will compete in the men's shot put F63 on September 7.



Grenada will be getting its opportunity to showcase its talent in Paris today, with Charles competing in the shot put. She will be facing strong competition from a field of 12 competitors, with Japan's Saito Yukiko recording the best pre-game throw of 12.47 meters. The second best is China's Zhang Jiamin, with 11.46 meters.



It is to be noted that Charles has a record of throwing over 8 meters in the shot put and she will be aiming to produce a record throw to give herself a chance of medaling.



Since arriving in Paris more than a week ago, Charles and fellow competitor Tyler Smith have been engaged in pre competitor preparations facilitated by their coach Bassanio Nicholas.



Ishona has a second competition on Friday in the women's javelin F46. On Saturday, it's Tyler Smith's opportunity in the men's discus.



China has dominated the medal table after six days of competition in the Paris Paralympics.



The Chinese have won 87 medals, which include 43 gold, 30 silver and 14 bronze. They are followed by Great Britain with 54 medals, 29 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze. The United States of America is third with 42 medals - 13 gold, 19 silver and 10 bronze.



Meanwhile, the people of Grenada are taking to social media to extend their best wishes to both the players, and the officials from the Sports Ministry are saying, "All the best to our Paralympians!!! Ishona Charles and Tyler Smith."



Grenada Athletes' Commission said, "Grenada's flag bearers Ishona Charles and Tyler Smith joined 4400 athletes in the historic Paris Paralympics opening ceremony at Place de la Concorde and Champs-Elysees," while a user named Sylvia Charles said, "Best wishes looks forward for their success."