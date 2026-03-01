Antigua and Barbuda set to welcome over 90 cruises and 200,000 visitors this March 

The busy schedule features a steady stream of mega ships, luxury liners, and boutique cruise vessels arriving at St John’s, Falmouth, and Barbuda throughout the month.

Antigua and Barbuda is preparing for another bustling month of cruise activity with more than 90 cruise ship calls scheduled for March 2026 and an expected passenger capacity exceeding 200,000 visitors, according to the latest cruise schedule released by Antigua Cruise Port.

The packed calendar highlights a steady flow of mega vessels, luxury liners and boutique cruise ships docking at St John’s Falmouth and Barbuda throughout the month. This, according to tourism officials, reinforces the destination’s position as one of the premier cruise hubs of the Caribbean.

Throughout the month, the island nation will be welcoming more than one cruise every day with some days even seeing the arrival of five cruises simultaneously in a single day. The first two days will witness two cruises arriving on each day including Explora II, Mein Schiff 2 and SeaDream II.

Not only this, but several cruises will be making multiple calls to the island such as Mein Schiff 2, Arvia, Star Flyer, Enchanted Princess and Grand Princess to name a few. As these hundreds of vessels will be arriving to the island with thousands of passengers, tourism officials are expecting a major boost to the overall cruise sector and everyone involved in it.

Complete Cruise Schedule – Antigua and Barbuda (March 2026)

March 1 – Explora II, Mein Schiff 2

March 2 – Mein Schiff 2, SeaDream II

March 3 – Grand Princess, Britannia, Celebrity Eclipse, Explora I, Norwegian Epic, Wind Spirit

March 4 – Evrima, Emerald Sakara, Enchanted Princess, Seabourn Ovation

March 6 – Odyssey of the Seas, Marella Explorer, Viking Sea, Emerald Azzurra

March 7 – Emerald Azzurra, Aurora, AIDAperla, Arvia

March 8 – Arvia, Star Flyer, Wind Surf

March 9 – SeaDream II, Le Ponant, AIDAblu

March 10 – Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, Celebrity Ascent, Wind Spirit, Norwegian Epic, Insignia

March 11 – Enchanted Princess, Grand Princess, Renaissance, Ambition

March 12 – Star Flyer, MSC Virtuosa, Valiant Lady, IIma

March 13 – Club Med 2, Marella Discovery 2, Explora II

March 15 – Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2

March 16 – Mein Schiff 2, Brilliant Lady, Viking Sea, Queen Elizabeth

March 17 – Britannia, Norwegian Epic, Marella Discovery 2, Emerald Sakara

March 18 – Zuiderdam, Celebrity Eclipse

March 19 – SeaDream II

March 20 – Marella Explorer, Emerald Azzurra

March 21 – Emerald Azzurra, Star Clipper

March 22 – Emerald Azzurra, Viking Sea, Emerald Sakara

March 23 – AIDAblu

March 24 – Royal Clipper, Britannia, Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Epic

March 25 – Le Ponant, Grand Princess, AIDAsol, Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Sakara, Celebrity Silhouette

March 26 – Le Ponant, Brilliance of the Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Valiant Lady, Evrima

March 28 – Star Clipper

March 29 – Wind Surf, Star Seeker, Mein Schiff 2

March 30 – Mein Schiff 2, Club Med 2, Regal Princess

March 31 – Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic, Marella Discovery 2, Emerald Sakara