LIAT Air relaunches Antigua route, adds Montego Bay service from Guadeloupe 

The airline will resume its historic direct service between Antigua (ANU) and Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP) from May 1, operating two weekly flights on Fridays and Saturdays with ATR 42 aircraft.

Caribbean: The revived airline LIAT Air is continuing to expand its Caribbean footprint with the launch of yet two new nonstop routes from Guadeloupe Maryse Condé International Airport to Antigua and Jamaica.

According to the information by the airline, it will be reinstating the direct service between Antigua (ANU) and Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP) from May 1 onwards. This service will mark the return of a historic route and will boost connectivity across the Eastern Caribbean. The airline further reported that two weekly flights will be operating on Fridays and Saturdays using ATR 42 aircraft featuring 48 seats each.

The airline also took to Facebook to express their excitement over adding the new destination Guadeloupe in its network. “The Caribbean just got more connected! Starting May 1, 2026, we’re launching our brand-new route to Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe (PTP) — and we couldn’t be more excited to bring you there,” it said.

Additionally, from July 2026 onwards, the carrier will also be introducing twice-weekly service to Jamaica’s Montego Bay (MBJ). This new route to Jamaica is being introduced at the right time as the island will be hosting its world-renowned annual Reggae Sumfest with the service extending to operate year-round.

Talking about the development Chairman of the Board of Guadeloupe Maryse Condé Airport Alain Bièvre said that these are a significant milestone for the diversification strategy of the airport. He added that the reopening of Antigua along with the launch of Montego Bay route follows the introduction of services to the southern Caribbean, Toronto and Quebec.

Chairman Bièvre emphasised that these two services are expected to position the airport as a major hub for economic as well as tourism growth.

The CEO of Liat Air Hafsah Abdulsalam, while sharing his remarks on the introduction of these routes, said that this expansion once again reinforces major regional links adding that reconnecting Antigua with Guadeloupe is expected to restore a major link between the islands and this link will boost family ties while fuelling economic activity and will enrich the cultural fabric of the Caribbean region.

She stressed that the new Montego Bay route is set to enhance access to one of the most dynamic tourism markets of the region as it will connect not only the Caribbean but also travellers from Europe through Guadeloupe’s corridor.

Not only this but the airline is collaborating with Guadeloupe Maryse Condé International Airport and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay in order to provide expanded travel options and enhanced regional integration.

This new route is expected to boost trade, tourism and cultural exchange across the Greater Caribbean while also reopening convenient onward connections to the UK and the US via Antigua.