Trinidad: Police rescue kidnapped Caribbean Airlines pilot, one suspect shot dead, three held

Police launched an investigation into Kawall's disappearance after his vehicle was found hours later on Hololo Mountain Road, Cascade.

Trinidad and Tobago: After hours of uncertainty, fear, and a ransom note of nearly US$1 million, relief finally sweeps through the Caribbean Airlines community as 59-year-old veteran pilot Captain Daniel Kawall has reportedly been rescued alive following a full-fledged police operation.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, Kawall was rescued on Sunday, 7 September, after being kidnapped on September 3. The kidnapping incident allegedly unfolded on Wednesday as Kawall’s van was blocked by two vehicles near his Valsayn home.

Although he bravely resisted his captors, Kawall, along with his Hilux, was taken to Spring Bank Avenue, Cascade. Upon seeing and hearing the commotion, the residents alerted the police, but sadly, they failed to arrive on time and left Kawall to be taken by his captors with no clues left behind.

The police quickly launched an investigation into Kawall's disappearance. Hours after he went missing, his vehicle was reportedly spotted along Hololo Mountain Road, Cascade, before being relocated multiple times throughout the week and ultimately being torched in Rousillac on Saturday in an alleged attempt to destroy evidence.

Reportedly, the kidnappers demanded approximately US$1 million for the veteran pilot’s release on Friday.

On Sunday morning, the quiet street of Maraval turned into the centre of a dramatic police operation in search to rescue the veteran pilot. The Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) launched a coordinated investigation with the Trinidad and Tobago police authorities that ultimately led to the rescuing of the kidnapped Caribbean Airlines veteran pilot Captain Daniel Kawall who was rescued by officers on Fourth Street, just off Saddle Road around 3 a.m.

The police officers reported that one suspect was killed during the rescue operation while three remain in custody. Meanwhile the officers report that they have launched a manhunt and for two others who reportedly got away on the rescue mission.

Following the successful rescue operation, Allister Guevarro, the Commissioner of Police issued a stern warning to the criminals and lawbreakers who deliberately choose the life of crime warning that they will encounter his officers and face the full weight of the law.

The dramatic but safe recovery mission has been met with awe and praises from the Trinidad and Tobago citizens with many taking to Facebook to write. “Job well done, much appreciated,” said one while another wrote, “That's the best news out of Trinidad today kudos to the police and everyone involved in rescuing the pilot.”