Caribbean Airlines Pilot Daniel Kawall missing after violent struggle in Cascade, vehicle later found abandoned

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, a 59-year-old Caribbean Airlines pilot, Daniel Kawall, of Palm Drive North, Valsayn, went missing at Spring Avenue, Cascade on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Residents of Spring Bank Avenue, Cascade, reported seeing the pilot on Wednesday night, hearing loud screams and witnessing a violent struggle involving three men inside his vehicle. They claimed to have immediately reported the incident to the police, but despite their desperate call for help, officers failed to respond.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Department said that on Friday, September 5, 2025, they found a gold coloured Toyota Hilux along Hololo Road, Cascade, believing that the vehicle is the pilot’s. The vehicle was then taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit in Cumuto for processing the investigation, but Kawall himself remains missing.

The authorities further stated that the missing pilot’s van was also reported to be lying in Barrackpore before being found in Cascade. Along with that, they also mentioned that they are investigating the matter very seriously as they are searching the area of the Cascade as well as other areas.

Furthermore, the video footage obtained by local media personality Ian Alleyne adds another layer to the investigation of the case. The video footage obtained by him shows that Kawall’s van was present at Barrackpore area on Thursday night, before it was later found abandoned in Cascade.



As of now, the entire team of Caribbean Airlines is expressing their concerns over the missing of their pilot and they are also urging the police officials to conduct thorough investigations into the development.

The public is also concerned about the pilot, praying for his safe return as soon as possible. They are also offering support to the family and friends of the missing person during this difficult time.