Jamaica: Kenyan-born artist Mazola Wa Mwashighadi fatally shot in Treasure Beach robbery; curfew declared

Jamaica: 61-years-old Mazola Wa Mwashighadi, a Kenyan-born artist, was fatally shot at Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth during a robbery on Friday, triggering a curfew order from the authorities in Jamaica.

While reports of what transpired remain primitive, it is being said that the 61-year-old Kenyan-born musician and Rastafarin was fatally shot during a robbery early Friday morning around 12:20 a.m. in Billy's Bay. The Rastafarian was then assisted to the Mandeville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mwashighadi, a multi-disciplinary artist, and a trained teacher made Jamaica his second home after migrating from Kenya, Africa decades ago.

Mwashighadi attended Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts from 1997 to 1998 where he majored in free-form sculpture during his fellowship period.

Before moving to Treasure Beach, he reportedly operated his artworks from a rented studio in Gordon Town, St. Andrew. where , he crafted several notable pieces which he showcased at exhibitions in Jamaica and abroad.

Through the years, Mwashighadi garnered huge respect among his peers in the art industry for his works. With his social media post advertising for a free Community Art Healing Therapy Workshop at 3-Little Birds Art Gallery in Treasure Beach, set to be taking place from December 8 to 13.

Mwashighadi noted that he had to do his part for the community following Hurricane Melissa’s passage. And that was taking residents to be a part of a healing process workshop, to celebrate and express their resilience through art after the devastation.

News of his passing has not only sent shockwaves in the quiet community of Treasure Beach, but the entire art community both in Jamaica and Kenya.

Hundreds took to social media platforms to honor his life and legacy, while expressing their sorrow over his tragic passing with one user, ‘Ian Mair’ stating “Mazola Wa Mwashighadi, Artist Extraordinaire. Was blessed to share reasonings, meals and just good vibes together with this brethren. He came from Kenya, fell in love with Jamaica, and gave so much to her.

Praying safe journey to the Pure Land of the Ancestors, and may his soul rest in peace. My sincere condolences to his family.”

Following the shooting of the Kenyan- born Rastafarian, the Black River Criminal Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into his early morning killing. With authorities ordering the early closure of Treasure Beach businesses and setting a curfew order to take effect from 6pm on Friday and until 6am Sunday February 6, 2026.

The communities affected with the curfew include Treasure Beach, Round Hill, Ridge Pen, Claremont Park, Hopewell and Beacon.