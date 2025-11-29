2025-11-29 10:40:53
Jamaica: Old man shot dead in Spanish Town, St Catherine

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch has launched an investigation, and the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Jamaica: A 60-year-old man identified as Alphanso Samuel McDonald, was shot dead early Thursday morning sending shockwaves through the St Catherine community.

The police have launched an investigation into the killing of McDonald, otherwise known as ‘Boo’ after residents of Corletts Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine where the 60-year-old lived reported that multiple explosions were heard in the area around 5:30 Thursday.

The police soon arrived on the scene to find 60-year-old McDonald lying facedown and  motionless on the ground with several gunshot wounds on his head.

McDonald was then transported to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch launched an immediate probe into the death of the 60-year-old, with the motive behind the fatal shooting of the 60-year-old yet to be identified.

The early morning shooting incident has left residents of Corletts Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine community in disarray.

