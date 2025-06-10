Jamaica: 9-year-old Kelsey Ferrigon laid to rest days after she was raped, killed

The young child was laid to rest on Monday at a funeral service held at the Spanish Town Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Jamaica: 9-year-old Kelsey Ferrigon’s body was found partially naked and stuffed inside a barrel in her home at Jobs Lane in Spanish Town, Jamaica assumed to have been sexually assaulted and murdered. The shocking discovery was made by her family on May 30, 2025.

According to the information, 30 year old Giovanni Elis known as the “Coolie Man” was named a person of interest and was shot dead soon after by the police in an alleged confrontation 3 days later in Sandy Bay Clarendon.

As everyone suspected that she was sexually assaulted, the post-mortem confirmed that she had been fatally strangled and murdered on May 30. Police reported that her body had bruises and lacerations and the examination also confirmed that the child was raped and the hair strands suspected to be from the alleged killer were found on her body.

Days after this tragic incident, the young child was finally laid to rest on Monday and her funeral took place at the Spanish Town Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

9 year old Kelsey Ferrigon was a grade 3 student at St. John’s Primary School, top of her class in spelling bee. She was reported as a girl who had good leadership skills and a bright future ahead.

The death of Kelsey Ferrigon triggered a widespread rage across Jamaica prompting many to call for Jamaica to unite as one in protecting the childrens. As well as asking for the sex offenders registry to be made public.

Today mourners gathered at her funeral held in her hometown at the the Spanish Town Seventh Day Adventist Church to say their final goodbyes to Kelsey Ferrigon who is remembered by her teacher as being an angel in every form, and by her fellow students of St. John’s as being a bright and loving person.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving Service that was held at Spanish Town Seventh-day Adventist Church in St. Catherine on Monday in honor of the life of 9 year old Kelsey Ferrigon, the minister of Culture, Sports and Entertainment Olivia Grange encouraged the citizens of Jamaica to resurrect the proverbial village inorder to ensure the vulnerable members of the community such as children are secure and in safety.

She further urged the Jamaicans to not let the legacy of Kelsey Ferrigon die by uniting as one to ensure that the nation’s children are protected and not harmed by the very people that were meant to protect them.