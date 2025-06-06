Jamaica: Decomposing body found near housing scheme in St Catherine

St Catherine: A decomposing body of an unidentifiable man was discovered outside a parish on Wednesday. The shocking discovery was made by a resident of Seville Meadows Phase 3 while he was disposing of garbage in the bushes near the residence.

According to the information, the decomposing body of a middle-aged man lying on his back wearing a blue shirt and a pair of grey shorts was discovered around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, confirmed by the police.

After the discovery near a housing development, the residents immediately called the police to examine the body, following which the body was removed and sent to post – mortem for further investigation.

As the Spanish Town Police in St Catherine are still continuing with the investigation of how and when the death occurred, the body appeared to have been dead for quite some time, and the arms and legs eaten by the stray animals.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch. Till yet, the cause of the man’s death as well as who he is still unknown.

Following the discovery, the locals in Jamaica have expressed their shock with several of them taking to Facebook and saying that is not a good thing for the island. “This is so sad I am sick and tired of these things. It looks so bad on our little island. God know I am feeling god of what taking place in Jamaica, the land we love,” said a user named Maxcine Robinson while another user said, “Sad to say but this is a norm in Jamaica, not a good look on the island.”

This is not the first time a decomposed body has been found on the Island. Locals plead with police to find the culprits who are not only responsible for this death but for the others that have also been sited in the island, in order for the local citizens and the tourists that visit the islands to feel safe and secure.