Trinidad: 64-year-old woman sexually assaulted, strangled in brutal home invasion

Police suspect that the mother of four and grandmother of six, found with a cord around her neck and feet bound, was also sexually assaulted before her death.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 64-year-old woman was brutally murdered during a home invasion on Wednesday night at her residence in St Mary’s, Moruga, Trinidad. The deceased has been identified as Durpatee Chance, confirmed the police.

Police also believes that the mother of four and grandmother of six was sexually assaulted. She was discovered with a cord around her neck and her feet were tied while her underwear was pulled down.

According to the information, the victim and her husband were tied up and robbed by intruders who was later strangled her to death. The discovery was made by the victim’s son on Thursday morning who found the couple in a brutal condition at the residence.

Reportedly, Chance’s 71-year-old husband was beaten by the intruders, but he survived the attack and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. It is suspected that the elderly woman was strangled with an electrical cord which was also used to bound hers and her husband's hands and feet.

Durpatee Chance and her husband Police further reported that the couple’s adult son who had left for work the night before found them when he came back home around 5 am and immediately alerted the authorities. He rushed his father to the Princes Town District Health Facility.

It was further reported that the intruders stole a lot of cash from the house and fled the scene without causing a havoc inside.

The family of the victim is still reeling with the tragic death of the 64-year-old female who was found dead in her bedroom.

Moruga MP calls for increased police presence

The incident has sent shockwaves across the island nation with Moruga MP Michelle Benjamin reiterating calls for authorities to step in and provide the community with an increased presence of police.

She described his violent act yet another devastating blow to the community which has been living in fear because of the unchecked rise in violent crime. The MP added that the people of this community deserve to feel safe in their homes, yet criminals operate without any fear of consequences.