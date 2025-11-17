Jamaica: PM Andrew Holness and political Leaders condemn murders of two Police Officers

An altercation between two police officers and a group of men in Waltham Park escalated, leading to gunfire that left both officers fatally wounded.

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness, along with other Jamaican political leaders have condemned the brazen murders of 30-year-old Constable Charles Stewart and 32-year-old Constable Jemarey Gordon who were murdered in Waltham Park, St. Andrew Thursday night.

According to police reports, Constable Charles Stewart of the Spanish Town Police Station and Constable Jemarey Gordon of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, CTOC were murdered around 7:38 p.m. on Thursday, November 13.

As the two police officers were around a business establishment at 83 Lane, Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11, when an altercation occurred between them and a group of 3 men.

The confrontation reportedly escalated and the gunmen opened fire, hitting both officers before fleeing the scene on foot in the area.

The two fatally shot officers were then rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

The authorities immediately launched an investigation into the fatal shooting incident of the two the two policemen and identified three main suspects in the shooting incident to be 20-year-old Junior Brown, otherwise called “Junior”, of Seaward Drive, Kingston 11, 19-year-old Macarius Munroe, otherwise called “Macky”, of Ricketts Crescent, Kingston 11, and a man known only by the alias “Squidly.”

Following their deaths on November 13, on November 14 the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Police High Command issued a statement condemning the egregious acts of violence against those who have sworn to protect and serve, and calling the attack on the officers as an attack on the very fabric of law and order in the nation.

On Friday, Prime Minister Holness also issued a statement extending his heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of both officers. Stating that their deaths represent a significant loss for the Constabulary Force and the nation.

Statement from Dr. the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, on the killing of two police constables. pic.twitter.com/H54CXNrFcV — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) November 14, 2025

Prime Minister Andrew Holness condemned the senseless killing of the two officers and assured Jamaicans that he has had a briefing with the Police High Command who assured him that the investigation into the incident is still active and relentless, until all those responsible are brought to justice.

“Let us continue to support the brave men and women who work tirelessly to keep us safe, often at great personal cost.” He further assured that the Government, Jamaicans, and the Constabulary Force stand in solidarity with the families of 30-year-old Constable Charles Stewart and 32-year-old Constable Jemarey Gordon in their difficult time of unimaginable grief praying that God grants them great comfort, strength, and peace.

The Opposition People's National Party, PNP, spokesman on Security, Fitz Jackson also condemned the brutal murders as they deepen national sadness as the country is still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The PNP extended condolences to the bereaved families, colleagues and friends of the Constables Stewart and Gordon.