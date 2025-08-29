2025-08-29 10:38:36
Jamaica: 45-year-old Mason shot dead in his home at Marlie Mount

Nearby residents reported that the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after they heard loud explosions coming from Mitchell's home.

2025-08-29 07:54:02

Jamaica: Tragic shooting in the community of Board Villa in Marlie Mount, Old Harbour, St Catherine has left 45-year-old mason Marlon Mitchell dead on August 27. The incident took place after an unknown assailant reportedly stormed his home and shot him dead. 

According to nearby residents, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after they reportedly heard explosions coming from Mitchell's home.

After hearing the explosions, the neighbours proceeded to contact the police where they found Michell’s body inside his two-room board house. Upon examination of the dead, the authorities revealed that he appeared to have gunshot wounds on his back and neck. 

Michell was swiftly transported to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. 

A post-mortem of his body is yet to be conducted, while the Police Department of Jamaica having launched a full investigation into his death. The Old Harbour Criminal Investigation Branch is also probing into the matter to unveil the identity and the motive of the killer.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the quiet neighborhood with many demanding justice for Michell. With citizens taking to Facebook, “it's soo very sad every day gun man kill people if is not the police Lord have mercy on we Jamaicans may his soul rip in peace my deepest condolences to the family and friends.” 

While others have pointed out that districts like Kingston, St Andrew and St. Catherine district are one of the most gun violenced areas due to dense population. 

The JLP Government has claimed that it has so far reduced 43% of the crime in Jamaica as the country has experienced lesser homicide this year than the previous year. Although Jamaica is yet to rid of the high crime rate. 

With the upcoming elections of September 3, 2025 the destiny of Jamaica is set to be in the hands of the people to choose which government whether the JLP or the PNP will lead Jamaica to a safer tomorrow.  

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

