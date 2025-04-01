SVG Sailing Week returns from April 13-21; bringing racing, culture, island energy to life

The SVG Sailing Week is the Caribbean’s premier sailing event which brings together culture, adventure and camaraderie in one breathtaking destination.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The SVG Sailing Week is all set to come to life in St Vincent and the Grenadines with heart pounding races, world class sailors and unforgettable adventures. Between April 13 to 21, sailors from across the globe will be arriving to the twin-island nation to be part of this exciting event.

The organisers invited all the sailors to be part of this annual journey. Taking to Facebook, they said, “This isn’t just an event—it’s a front-row seat to history in the making. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action!”

According to the information, the SVG Sailing Week is the Caribbean’s premier sailing event which brings together culture, adventure and camaraderie in one breathtaking destination.

The organisers further said that visitors will get a chance to immerse themselves in thrilling world-class racing on pristine turquoise waters while enjoying the lively energy of live music, cultural festivities and local cuisine that highlight the essence of the islands.

The event will kick off on Saturday, April 12, with official registration, followed by Day 1 on April 13, which will feature the Bougainvilla Cup. The fourth day will be Layday while Day 5 will feature Bequia Easter Regatta.

Complete Schedule of Events for SVG Sailing Week

Saturday, April 12

Registration & Junior Regatta

10 am to 4 pm – Registration at Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina

10 am – Beginning of St Vincent Junior Regatta at Coconut Grove Beach Club, Canash Beach

Sunday, April 13 – Day 1

Bougainvilla Cup

7 am – Last call for registrations

8 15 am – Skippers briefing breakfast at Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina

9 30 am – First warning to begin Race 1, from Fort Duvernette to Canouan

6 pm – Welcome Soiree and Prize Giving Ceremony at Shenanigans Restaurant

Monday, April 14 – Day 2

Bougainvilla Cup

9 30 am – First warning Race 2 at Mayreau Triangle

10 30 am – First warning for Junior Optimists Boat Challenge Fun Day Race at Mayreau

6 30 pm – Dinner and Dance Compliments Race 2 Prize Giving Ceremomy at the Soho Beach House Canouan

Tuesday, April 15 – Day 3

Bougainvilla Cup

9 30 am – 1st warning to start Race 3 at Charlestown Triangle

10 30 am – 1st warning for Junior Optimist Boat Challenge Fun Day Race at Canouan

2 pm – Raft Up Party event for participants at Sandy Lane Yacht Club & Residences

5 pm – Cocktail and Prize Giving Ceremony at Shenanigans Beach Club

Wednesday, April 16 – Day 4

Layday

10 am – Fleet travel with Coast Guard escort from Canouan to Bequia

9 am to 3 30 pm – Bequia Easter Regatta Registration at Race Headquarters at Bequia Plantation Hotel

Thursday, April 17 – Day 5

Bequia Easter Regatta

9 am to 3 30 pm – Bequia Easter Regatta Registration will continue

5 30 pm – Skippers will brief and Welcome Party at race headquarters

Friday, April 18 – Day 6

Bequia Easter Regatta

8 55 am – 1st warning J24, Surprise Class Race (1st of this day’s 2-race series)

9 55 am – 1st warning Friendship Bay race (all other classes)

10 45 am – 1st warning double ender big boat challenge. Begins in Admiralty Bay and ends in Friendship

2 pm – Prize giving ceremony for double enders at Friendship Bay

5 30 pm – Prize giving ceremony for Yachts, race headquaters

Saturday, April 19 – Day 7

Bequia Easter Regatta

8:55 AM: 1st warning J24 and Surprise class race (First of this day’s 3-race series)

9:55 AM: 1st warning around Bequia Race (All other classes)

10:45 AM: 1st warning double Enders race 1, begins in friendship, ends in Paget Farm.

10:30 AM: Begin of Junior Sailing Cup Race 1 (Starts and Finishes Hamilton)

1:00 PM: Annual party & get-together at The Ramp in Paget Farm, followed by a prize-giving ceremony for Double-Enders.

5:30 PM: Live band music & prize-giving ceremony at race headquarters (lawn area)

Sunday, April 20 – Day 8

Bequia Easter Regatta. Sylvester “Pepe” Simmons Race

LAYDAY FOR YACHTS

10:45 AM: 1st Warning of Double Enders race, begins in Paget Farm, ends in Lower Bay.

10:30 AM: Begin of Junior Sailing Cup Race 2. (Begins in Hamilton, Ends in Hamilton)

12:00 PM: Rhythms and Reefs, Vibrant Live music and fresh seafood delight at De Reef, Lower Bay.

3:00 PM: Prize Giving Ceremony at De Reef Restaurant and Bar, Lower Bay, for everyone

Monday, April 21 – Day 9

Bequia Easter Regatta

8:55 AM: 1st warning J24 & Surprise Class Race (1st of this day’s 2-race series)

9:55 AM: 1st Warning for Admiralty Bay Triangle (All other classes)

10:45 AM: 1st Warning of Double Enders Race 3, begins in Lowerbay, ends in Admiralty Bay.

4:30 PM: Grand prize-giving ceremony at Race headquarters, Bequia Plantation Hotel (Lawn area), followed by a farewell party