Caribbean’s longest zipline to launch soon in St Vincent and the Grenadines

Poised to be the longest zipline in the Caribbean, this thrilling attraction promises an unforgettable adventure combining breathtaking ocean views

St Vincent and the Grenadines is raising the bar for adventure tourism with the launch of the island’s first-ever all-terrain vehicles (ATV) company and its highly anticipated Zipline experience, which is said to be the longest in the Caribbean region.

According to the reports, this thrilling attraction promises an unforgettable adventure combining breathtaking ocean views and heart-pounding excitement.

The development was announced by Coastal Adrenaline last Thursday which is the first company to introduce ATV adventures to the island nation. Through an official post, the company said that it is thrilled to announce that it will soon be launching a new zipline experience, set to become the longest in the entire Caribbean.

The company further added that once completed later this year, the zip line will provide a thrilling adventure which will be similar to the renowned Dragon’s Breath Zip Line in Haiti.

Not only this, but on January 15, Tourism Minister Carlos James during the 2025 Budget presentation revealed that planning is in for the establishment of a zipline and that a contractor is already working with a private investor to launch the zipline at Diamond Beach.

According to James, the development was in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s trust to add value to the country’s overall tourism product. Carlos James further outlined a comprehensive visionary plan to expand adventure and wellness tourism in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Apart from the zipline experience, the plan included glamping at Richmond and eco-parks across the islands. The Minister said that this initiative promises a revitalised and eco-focused travel experience.

Minister James outlined, “We intend to boost linkages with adventure tourism and wellness tourism, including new glamping sites at Richmond and SVG’s first zipline to be installed across the Diamond Beach by a private operator.”

He added that his ministry aims to build-out of new sites, including a Petroglyph Park at Argyle, a Pirate-themed park at a site on the leeward side of the island, Eco-Park at Richmond, a community tourism village at Buccament Bay, recreational park at Brighton Bay as well as installation of public facilities at Jackson Bay and Troumaca Bay along with the installation of a nature spa at Dark View fall and the final phase of rehabilitation of the Villa Board Walk.