PM Drew meets with PAHO Director, addresses regional health challenges

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew was pleased to meet the Director of the Pan American Health Organisation, Dr Jarbas Barbosa da Silva, on Monday afternoon.



Both leaders discussed important matters, including addressing violence as a public health issue and tackling the critical health challenges faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS).



PM Drew took to Facebook to call the meeting ‘productive’ and ‘insightful’ and also shared some glimpses of the same.



The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 61st Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which is ongoing at the PAHO Headquarters in Washington, DC.



This bilateral meeting also stressed various matters related to gun violence which PM Drew called a serious public health issue. He stated that CARICOM will be placing this issue on its list of agenda and will seek PAHO’s assistance to push this forward.



The Prime Minister also shed light on the critical challenges being faced by SIDS such as climate related health impacts and said that health is at the core of St Kitts and Nevis’ development.





He also outlined that strengthening the health systems will not only ensure the well being of the citizens but will also improve their ability to respond to crisis, especially as they face the growing threats posed by climate change.



In addition to this, PM Drew used the opportunity to call for stronger regional partnership to tackle the shared health challenges of the entire Caribbean region with a special focus on building resilient as well as inclusive health systems that leaves no one behind.



Not only this, but Prime Minister Drew also had the opportunity to meet with Sir Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and they engaged in a meaningful discussion on several pertinent topics.



During this meeting, Sir Blair presented the Kittitian leader with his latest book - “On Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century”, and he congratulated him on this significant milestone.