Emirates official denies any Dubai-Jamaica flights after Tourism Minister's announcement

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett called the launch a major milestone, as Emirates will become the first Middle Eastern airline to serve Jamaica via Frankfurt, Germany.

Jamaica: An Emirates official has denied the launch of any flights connecting Dubai and Jamaica after Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett announced the launch earlier last week.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett had stated that the launch is major step as Emirates will become the first Middle Eastern carrier to serve Jamaica while connecting through Frankfurt, Germany.

The controversy comes soon after a senior account executive linked to Emirates, Vivianh Huynh denied any official plans regarding the route on March 27, 2025. However, Tourism Minister Bartlett dismissed this saying that Huynh lacks complete knowledge of the deal.

Reportedly, Minister Bartlett further maintained that Emirates is continuously evaluating network expansion opportunities, and any official announcements will be coming through their official channels.

Following this statement, Opposition Senator Janice Allen, the People’s National Party spokesperson on tourism called for more clarification on the alleged route from Minister Bartlett.

Jamaica Tourism Minister championed the route and said that it will open doors for Jamaican farmers, manufacturers and entertainers. He said that he views this route as a boost to multi destination tourism.

New flights between Dubai-Jamaica

The Tourism Ministry of Jamaica announced that Emirates Airline is set to partner with Condor to operate flights between Dubai and Montego Bay with a stop in Frankfurt.

The service is scheduled to kick off on April 10, 2025, and will be running until December 26, 2026, on a Boeing 777-300.

Reportedly, the flights will operate every week on Wednesdays and will follow the route Dubai-Frankfurt-Montego Bay-Frankfurt-Dubai.