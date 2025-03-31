Monday, 31st March 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Emirates official denies any Dubai-Jamaica flights after Tourism Minister's announcement

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett called the launch a major milestone, as Emirates will become the first Middle Eastern airline to serve Jamaica via Frankfurt, Germany.

Monday, 31st March 2025

Jamaica: An Emirates official has denied the launch of any flights connecting Dubai and Jamaica after Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett announced the launch earlier last week. 

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett had stated that the launch is major step as Emirates will become the first Middle Eastern carrier to serve Jamaica while connecting through Frankfurt, Germany.  

The controversy comes soon after a senior account executive linked to Emirates, Vivianh Huynh denied any official plans regarding the route on March 27, 2025. However, Tourism Minister Bartlett dismissed this saying that Huynh lacks complete knowledge of the deal. 

Reportedly, Minister Bartlett further maintained that Emirates is continuously evaluating network expansion opportunities, and any official announcements will be coming through their official channels.  

Following this statement, Opposition Senator Janice Allen, the People’s National Party spokesperson on tourism called for more clarification on the alleged route from Minister Bartlett.  

Jamaica Tourism Minister championed the route and said that it will open doors for Jamaican farmers, manufacturers and entertainers. He said that he views this route as a boost to multi destination tourism. 

New flights between Dubai-Jamaica 

The Tourism Ministry of Jamaica announced that Emirates Airline is set to partner with Condor to operate flights between Dubai and Montego Bay with a stop in Frankfurt.  

The service is scheduled to kick off on April 10, 2025, and will be running until December 26, 2026, on a Boeing 777-300.  

Reportedly, the flights will operate every week on Wednesdays and will follow the route Dubai-Frankfurt-Montego Bay-Frankfurt-Dubai.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Morgan Tsvangirai. ©JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images
Uncategorised

Zimbabwe’s ex-PM returns after Mugabe arrested in ‘military coup’

Monday, 31st March 2025

Portia Simpson Miller.
Uncategorised

Jamaica’s first female PM waves goodbye to politics

Monday, 31st March 2025

Uncategorised

Satellite images show madrasa buildings still standing at scene of Indian...

Monday, 31st March 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis: In coming weeks, federal parliament to hold debate over c...

Monday, 31st March 2025

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

Passport out of poverty is education, says Dr Roosevelt Skerrit

Monday, 31st March 2025

Uncategorised

Several Hong Kong protesters appear in court over rioting charges

Monday, 31st March 2025

Barbados is all set to go into the polls on Wednesday
Uncategorised

Barbados all set to go into polls on Wednesday

Monday, 31st March 2025

People wowed by Miss Dominica contestant Kyanna Dyer's yellow gown (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

People wowed by Miss Dominica contestant Kyanna Dyer's yellow gown

Monday, 31st March 2025